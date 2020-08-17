CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gabriel Stuart Poe, 34, New Albany, warrant (felon)
Antony D. Toogood, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Justin Andrew Byers, 29, Clarksville, criminal trespass
Quintavius Keshun Patton, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement
Amy J. Link, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Ryan Densford, 36, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Kyla McKee Thom, 27, hold for other agency (felony)
Nina F. O'Neal, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, hold for other agency (felony)
Ryan Keith Osborn, 34, Lincoln Park, MI, domestic battery, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste, refusal to identify
Ralph E. Miller, 64, Jeffersonville, intimidation, driving while intoxicated, refusal
Kadena Gail Self, 26, no address listed, domestic battery, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify, escape from detention, battery
Kary Demetrus Kersh, 32, Pekin, hold for other agency (felony)
Waldemiro Sanchez Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Tieondra L. Roberts, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief, warrant (felony), leaving the scene of an accident
Michael Lynell Pritchard, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Adam R. Nally, 22, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated, violation of driving conditions
James Willard Hanifen, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Nathan Francis Luker, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Robert Weseley Landram, 40, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury, disorderly conduct
Natasha Lynne Parnell, 38, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, intimidation, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property, public intoxication
Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 19, Memphis, battery, criminal mischief
Michael Ray Hogan, 60, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Elizabeth Catherine Funk, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Keiera Elizabeth Wright, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
John Wesley Fitzke Jr., 41, Louisville, carry handgun without license, theft of firearm, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Morgan Rhea Tevis-Edwards, 26, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Todd B. Willenborg Jr., 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Alexis M. Adkins, 28, Jeffersonville, battery
Nathaniel Lake Chane Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Erin Elizabeth Chambers, 42, Salem, embezzlement, battery, resisting law enforcement
Justin Daniel Vaughn, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Calvin Crum, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Justin E. Mullins, 26, New Albany, warrant
Taylor D. Dewey, 28, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without permit, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Christopher J. Leidoff, 41, Georgetown, warrant
Shontae Bishop, 39, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, public intoxication
Daniel D. Niehaus, 33, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert C. Knerr, 44, Clarksville, theft (prior), possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance
RELEASED
John C. Schmitt, 56, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia
Kevin C. O'Shea, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Paul D. Eaton, 44, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Larry D. Rhoads, 50, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
Stephanie M. Case, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
