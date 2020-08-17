CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gabriel Stuart Poe, 34, New Albany, warrant (felon)

Antony D. Toogood, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Justin Andrew Byers, 29, Clarksville, criminal trespass

Quintavius Keshun Patton, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement

Amy J. Link, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Ryan Densford, 36, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Kyla McKee Thom, 27, hold for other agency (felony)

Nina F. O'Neal, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, hold for other agency (felony)

Ryan Keith Osborn, 34, Lincoln Park, MI, domestic battery, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste, refusal to identify

Ralph E. Miller, 64, Jeffersonville, intimidation, driving while intoxicated, refusal

Kadena Gail Self, 26, no address listed, domestic battery, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify, escape from detention, battery

Kary Demetrus Kersh, 32, Pekin, hold for other agency (felony)

Waldemiro Sanchez Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Tieondra L. Roberts, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief, warrant (felony), leaving the scene of an accident

Michael Lynell Pritchard, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Adam R. Nally, 22, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated, violation of driving conditions

James Willard Hanifen, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Nathan Francis Luker, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Robert Weseley Landram, 40, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury, disorderly conduct

Natasha Lynne Parnell, 38, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, intimidation, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property, public intoxication

Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 19, Memphis, battery, criminal mischief

Michael Ray Hogan, 60, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Elizabeth Catherine Funk, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Keiera Elizabeth Wright, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

John Wesley Fitzke Jr., 41, Louisville, carry handgun without license, theft of firearm, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Morgan Rhea Tevis-Edwards, 26, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Todd B. Willenborg Jr., 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Alexis M. Adkins, 28, Jeffersonville, battery

Nathaniel Lake Chane Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Erin Elizabeth Chambers, 42, Salem, embezzlement, battery, resisting law enforcement

Justin Daniel Vaughn, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Calvin Crum, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Justin E. Mullins, 26, New Albany, warrant

Taylor D. Dewey, 28, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without permit, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Christopher J. Leidoff, 41, Georgetown, warrant

Shontae Bishop, 39, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, public intoxication

Daniel D. Niehaus, 33, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert C. Knerr, 44, Clarksville, theft (prior), possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

RELEASED

John C. Schmitt, 56, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia

Kevin C. O'Shea, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Paul D. Eaton, 44, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Larry D. Rhoads, 50, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

Stephanie M. Case, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

