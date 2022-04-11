BOOKED-IN

Charles Ray Fulton, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert William Mefford, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

James Brandon Hill, 43, Prestonville, KY, warrant (felony)

Moha Dosso, 53, Austin, warrant (felony)

Daniel Allen Ott, 36, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony), court order return

James Payne, 52, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, warrant (felony)

Kristine M. Mikels, 40, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Wallace E. Newman, 85, New Washington, driving while intoxicated

Michael Tyrone Lewis, 54, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor, operator never licensed)

Sarah C. Maynard, 32, Borden, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jasser Velasquez, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Roberto Martinez, 33, Chicago, IL, reckless violation, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Michael Ray Hiser, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Devin Alan Fowler, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Michael Cox, 35, Jeffersonville, refusal to identify, neglect of dependent, intimidation to police officer or other occupational professional

Michael Anthony Scott, 58, Plainfield, warrant (felony)

Morgan Shelby Cash, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Benjamin James Hebert, 46, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Steven Wayne Keller, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jamas R. Cain, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Timothy E. Hurst, 63, Brooks, KY, warrant (felony)

Christopher David Duncan, 32, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)

Travis W. Hall, 37, Corbin, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Lee Clark, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Leshelle Jean Johnson, 54, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

James Robert Jones, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Benjamin Hunter Castleberry, 25, Charlestown, intimidation to police officer or other occupational professional, battery to public official engaged in official duties, battery by bodily waste

James Matthew Guest, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement

Shannon Cox, 47, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Chelsey Lynn Sherrell, 28, Otisco, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Justin Wayne McKennon, 27, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Shawna Leigha Maddox, 52, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia

Jimmy Ray Taylor, 66, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), public intoxication by alcohol

Brandon Michael Bollinger, 37, Clarksville, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), resisting law enforcement

Joseph Salvatore Libretto, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Steven W. Magarity, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Tywayne Hughes, 44, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Andres Matlock, 19, no address listed, false informing

Brandon Michael Sears, 32, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Christopher Shawn Carruthers, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Zenon Galindo Licona, 40, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Roshad Woodall, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Christopher L. Mitchell, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County

Randall Bolton, 54, no address listed, residential entry

Sharon L. Challis, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Archie D. Montgomery, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Krystal M. Palazzo, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel E. Blevins, 35, Otisco, possession of firearm by felon, possession of handgun without license, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, trafficking with an inmate

Austin T. Dillman, 21, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Jared M. West, 32, Georgetown, strangulation, confinement, domestic battery, interference in reporting a crime, intimidation

Joshua S. Cortie, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon M. Sears, 32, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Shanyn E. Hilton, 35, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Jillian F. Patterson, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kasey N. Wellinghurse, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, battery against public safety officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany L. Leach, 31, Hodgenville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

James a. Hodges, 63, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher S. Williams, 34, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

RELEASED

Elora V. Owens, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Temple C. Eze, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Devin M. Eurton, 18, Georgetown, leaving the scene of an accident

Artis J. Broomfield, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Eugene P. Warth, 34, New Albany, reckless driving

Bizimana Pascal, 27, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Eran J. Johnson, 30, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Derrick R. Barker, 34, Brandenburg, KY, warrant

