Charles Ray Fulton, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert William Mefford, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James Brandon Hill, 43, Prestonville, KY, warrant (felony)
Moha Dosso, 53, Austin, warrant (felony)
Daniel Allen Ott, 36, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony), court order return
James Payne, 52, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, warrant (felony)
Kristine M. Mikels, 40, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Wallace E. Newman, 85, New Washington, driving while intoxicated
Michael Tyrone Lewis, 54, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor, operator never licensed)
Sarah C. Maynard, 32, Borden, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jasser Velasquez, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Roberto Martinez, 33, Chicago, IL, reckless violation, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Michael Ray Hiser, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Devin Alan Fowler, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Michael Cox, 35, Jeffersonville, refusal to identify, neglect of dependent, intimidation to police officer or other occupational professional
Michael Anthony Scott, 58, Plainfield, warrant (felony)
Morgan Shelby Cash, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Benjamin James Hebert, 46, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Steven Wayne Keller, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jamas R. Cain, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Timothy E. Hurst, 63, Brooks, KY, warrant (felony)
Christopher David Duncan, 32, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)
Travis W. Hall, 37, Corbin, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Lee Clark, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Leshelle Jean Johnson, 54, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James Robert Jones, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Benjamin Hunter Castleberry, 25, Charlestown, intimidation to police officer or other occupational professional, battery to public official engaged in official duties, battery by bodily waste
James Matthew Guest, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement
Shannon Cox, 47, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Chelsey Lynn Sherrell, 28, Otisco, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Justin Wayne McKennon, 27, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Shawna Leigha Maddox, 52, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia
Jimmy Ray Taylor, 66, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), public intoxication by alcohol
Brandon Michael Bollinger, 37, Clarksville, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), resisting law enforcement
Joseph Salvatore Libretto, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Steven W. Magarity, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Tywayne Hughes, 44, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Andres Matlock, 19, no address listed, false informing
Brandon Michael Sears, 32, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher Shawn Carruthers, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Zenon Galindo Licona, 40, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Roshad Woodall, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher L. Mitchell, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County
Randall Bolton, 54, no address listed, residential entry
Sharon L. Challis, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Archie D. Montgomery, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Krystal M. Palazzo, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel E. Blevins, 35, Otisco, possession of firearm by felon, possession of handgun without license, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, trafficking with an inmate
Austin T. Dillman, 21, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Jared M. West, 32, Georgetown, strangulation, confinement, domestic battery, interference in reporting a crime, intimidation
Joshua S. Cortie, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Brandon M. Sears, 32, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Shanyn E. Hilton, 35, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Jillian F. Patterson, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kasey N. Wellinghurse, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, battery against public safety officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany L. Leach, 31, Hodgenville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
James a. Hodges, 63, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Williams, 34, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Elora V. Owens, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Temple C. Eze, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Devin M. Eurton, 18, Georgetown, leaving the scene of an accident
Artis J. Broomfield, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Eugene P. Warth, 34, New Albany, reckless driving
Bizimana Pascal, 27, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
Eran J. Johnson, 30, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Derrick R. Barker, 34, Brandenburg, KY, warrant
