CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher A. Pannone, 32, no address listed, robbery, theft of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident
Devon Scott Ison, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Shelby Ann Spalding, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Derrick J. Schott, 30, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)
April Nicole Matherly, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 34, Memphis, warrant
RELEASED
Randy Rew Thomas Sr., 57, Borden, invasion of privacy
Chrystal D. Hatfield, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William E. Wheeler, 63, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Dylan M. Lester, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lisa R. Vaughn, 51, Louisville, warrant, (failure to appear)
Aaron W. Kidwell, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Byran E. Miller, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant
James R. Hack, 41, Floyds Knobs, driving while suspended with prior
Edward D. Bagshaw, 55, Pendleton Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Pendleton Corrections
Adrian C. Santos, 25, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
John B. Keith, 29, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Dylan M. Cozart, 19, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident
