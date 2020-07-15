CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher A. Pannone, 32, no address listed, robbery, theft of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident

Devon Scott Ison, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Shelby Ann Spalding, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Derrick J. Schott, 30, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)

April Nicole Matherly, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 34, Memphis, warrant

RELEASED

Randy Rew Thomas Sr., 57, Borden, invasion of privacy

Chrystal D. Hatfield, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William E. Wheeler, 63, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Dylan M. Lester, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lisa R. Vaughn, 51, Louisville, warrant, (failure to appear)

Aaron W. Kidwell, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Byran E. Miller, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant

James R. Hack, 41, Floyds Knobs, driving while suspended with prior

Edward D. Bagshaw, 55, Pendleton Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Pendleton Corrections

Adrian C. Santos, 25, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

John B. Keith, 29, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Dylan M. Cozart, 19, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident

