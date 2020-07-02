CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brittany Suzzanne Vervaet, 44, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Elwood Bowyer, 38, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Donald Eugene Cochran, 40, Jeffersonville, court order return
Amy E. Butler, 33, Owensboro, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Jordan Taylor Wooton, 34, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement
Frank Allen Vest Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, burglary with bodily injury
Cheven Elizabeth Marie Hartman, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Nina F. O'Neal, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James D. Eastridge, 47, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Timothy J. Schepers, 59, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Antonio D. Brandon, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Steven V. Beutel, 55, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Collin R. Downs, 47, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert B. Callis, 34, New Albany, disorderly conduct
