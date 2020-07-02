CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brittany Suzzanne Vervaet, 44, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Elwood Bowyer, 38, Marysville, warrant (felony)

Donald Eugene Cochran, 40, Jeffersonville, court order return

Amy E. Butler, 33, Owensboro, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Jordan Taylor Wooton, 34, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement

Frank Allen Vest Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, burglary with bodily injury

Cheven Elizabeth Marie Hartman, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Nina F. O'Neal, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James D. Eastridge, 47, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Timothy J. Schepers, 59, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Antonio D. Brandon, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Steven V. Beutel, 55, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Collin R. Downs, 47, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert B. Callis, 34, New Albany, disorderly conduct

