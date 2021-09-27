BOOKED-IN (Wednesday, Sept. 22)

Joe E. Oglesby, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melanie Ann Schroeder, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Courtney M. Tinnell, 24, Shepherdsville, KY, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Nathan Branham, 22, Louisville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Nicholas Bennett McCutchen, 21, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon David Beilig, 34, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated

Brandon P. Stone, 36, New Albany, warrant

Edward Lee Kessinger, 36, Elizabeth, hold for other agency (felony), unlawful possession of firearm by felon

RELEASED (Wednesday, Sept. 22)

None

BOOKED-IN (Thursday, Sept. 23)

Evan David Ferguson, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tiffany M. Ross, 32, Jeffersonville, residential entry, battery

RELEASED (Thursday, Sept. 23)

None

BOOKED-IN (Friday, Sept. 24)

Jessica May Waldron, 32, New Vienna, OH, hold for other agency (felony)

Floyd Donald Jackson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William T. Campbell, 47, Jeffersonville, battery by bodily waste, criminal recklessness

Angel Luis Cruz, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Beatrice Mae Coomer, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tarin Amanda Cox, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Christina N. Poindexter, 28, Jeffersonville, intimidation to other, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

Lindsay Noel Allee, 26, Floyds Knobs, invasion of privacy

David Alan Stepp, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Eugene Seabolt, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED (Friday, Sept. 24)

Nicholas Bennett McCutchen, 21, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated

Brandon David Heilig, 34, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated

Shawn Allen Smith, 22, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN (Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 25 & 26)

Demetrius D. Gordon, 35, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Mark John Spicer Jr., 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Cherreese Milligan, 27, no address listed, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties

Elijah Asate Jones, 23, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime

RELEASED (Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 25 & 26)

Michael Eugene Seabolt, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Blake Coburn, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Aalilyah Day, 26, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Nautica Wright, 23, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Lindsey Bisel, 30, no address listed, domestic battery

Christina Jones, 45, no address listed, domestic battery

Luis Cruz Gonzales, 37, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, domestic battery, strangulation

David Michael Amos, 54, Jeffersonville, battery, intimidation to police officer

Brian Bayes, 41, Louisville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement

Mary Coghill, 38, no address listed, intimidation, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sarah Badgett, 37, Louisville, theft, hold for other agency (felony)

Tyrone Major, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, domestic battery

Dakota Playforth, 30, no address listed, domestic battery, neglect of dependent, criminal recklessness

BOOKED-IN (Thursday, Sept. 23)

Beau E. Hendrich, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Anthony T. Zipp, 31, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephanie L. Richardson, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Daniel A. Deaton, 37, Hardinsburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Gordon I. Denton, 25, New Albany, warrant

Kimberly A. Bear, 46, no address listed, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

RELEASED (Thursday, Sept. 23)

None

BOOKED-IN (Friday, Sept. 24)

None

BOOKED-IN (Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 25 & 26)

Mark A. Smith, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

David F. Wynn, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Floyd D. Jackson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Justin K. Sizemore, 36, New Middletown, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior

Craig E. Ponds, 57, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Keion E. Samuels, 19, Louisville, possession of marijuana, carrying handgun without license, theft (possession of stolen property)

Andrew G. Davis, 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hold for Harrison County

Sharon L. Challis, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering), driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Armando Anzardo Consuegra, 56, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Andrew B. Quinton, 51, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, false informing

Ronald A. Etheridge, 51, Jeffersonville, public intoxication

RELEASED (Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 25 & 26)

Christina R. Lott, 32, Corydon, habitual traffic violator

Anna L. Ishaya, 40, Floyds Knobs, possession of stolen property, criminal trespass

Gary S. Caple, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

John M. Capone, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Stacey M. Davis, 46, Elberfield, driving while intoxicated (with prior)

Dexter R. Pigg Jr., 46, Corydon, driving while suspended with prior

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you