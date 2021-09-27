BOOKED-IN (Wednesday, Sept. 22)
Joe E. Oglesby, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melanie Ann Schroeder, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Courtney M. Tinnell, 24, Shepherdsville, KY, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Nathan Branham, 22, Louisville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Nicholas Bennett McCutchen, 21, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon David Beilig, 34, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated
Brandon P. Stone, 36, New Albany, warrant
Edward Lee Kessinger, 36, Elizabeth, hold for other agency (felony), unlawful possession of firearm by felon
RELEASED (Wednesday, Sept. 22)
None
BOOKED-IN (Thursday, Sept. 23)
Evan David Ferguson, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tiffany M. Ross, 32, Jeffersonville, residential entry, battery
RELEASED (Thursday, Sept. 23)
None
BOOKED-IN (Friday, Sept. 24)
Jessica May Waldron, 32, New Vienna, OH, hold for other agency (felony)
Floyd Donald Jackson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William T. Campbell, 47, Jeffersonville, battery by bodily waste, criminal recklessness
Angel Luis Cruz, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Beatrice Mae Coomer, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tarin Amanda Cox, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Christina N. Poindexter, 28, Jeffersonville, intimidation to other, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
Lindsay Noel Allee, 26, Floyds Knobs, invasion of privacy
David Alan Stepp, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Eugene Seabolt, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED (Friday, Sept. 24)
Nicholas Bennett McCutchen, 21, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated
Brandon David Heilig, 34, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated
Shawn Allen Smith, 22, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN (Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 25 & 26)
Demetrius D. Gordon, 35, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Mark John Spicer Jr., 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Cherreese Milligan, 27, no address listed, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties
Elijah Asate Jones, 23, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime
RELEASED (Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 25 & 26)
Michael Eugene Seabolt, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Blake Coburn, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Aalilyah Day, 26, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Nautica Wright, 23, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Lindsey Bisel, 30, no address listed, domestic battery
Christina Jones, 45, no address listed, domestic battery
Luis Cruz Gonzales, 37, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, domestic battery, strangulation
David Michael Amos, 54, Jeffersonville, battery, intimidation to police officer
Brian Bayes, 41, Louisville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement
Mary Coghill, 38, no address listed, intimidation, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sarah Badgett, 37, Louisville, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Tyrone Major, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, domestic battery
Dakota Playforth, 30, no address listed, domestic battery, neglect of dependent, criminal recklessness
BOOKED-IN (Thursday, Sept. 23)
Beau E. Hendrich, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Anthony T. Zipp, 31, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephanie L. Richardson, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Daniel A. Deaton, 37, Hardinsburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Gordon I. Denton, 25, New Albany, warrant
Kimberly A. Bear, 46, no address listed, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
RELEASED (Thursday, Sept. 23)
None
BOOKED-IN (Friday, Sept. 24)
None
BOOKED-IN (Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 25 & 26)
Mark A. Smith, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
David F. Wynn, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Floyd D. Jackson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Justin K. Sizemore, 36, New Middletown, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior
Craig E. Ponds, 57, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Keion E. Samuels, 19, Louisville, possession of marijuana, carrying handgun without license, theft (possession of stolen property)
Andrew G. Davis, 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hold for Harrison County
Sharon L. Challis, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering), driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Armando Anzardo Consuegra, 56, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Andrew B. Quinton, 51, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, false informing
Ronald A. Etheridge, 51, Jeffersonville, public intoxication
RELEASED (Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 25 & 26)
Christina R. Lott, 32, Corydon, habitual traffic violator
Anna L. Ishaya, 40, Floyds Knobs, possession of stolen property, criminal trespass
Gary S. Caple, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
John M. Capone, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Stacey M. Davis, 46, Elberfield, driving while intoxicated (with prior)
Dexter R. Pigg Jr., 46, Corydon, driving while suspended with prior
