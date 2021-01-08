BOOKED-IN

Jibri Bramley, 24, Fort Wayne, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Johnathon William Corey, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Terri Dionne Coleman, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tracy Hollowell, 26, no address listed, hold for US Marshall

Ayres Adams, 27, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Demario Barker, 31, no address listed, hold for US Marshall

Ashley Elizabeth Alters, 33, Munster, hold for other agency (felony)

Calvin D. Stewart, 57, Jeffersonville, battery (public safety official endangered in official duties), resisting law enforcement

Mark Alan Clayton, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Byron D. Forrest, 42, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule V), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

Jack D. Cooler, 47, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I)

Kayla Marie Leamons, 27, Laconia, warrant (felony)

Matthew Dustin Jenkins, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Josiah Thomas, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Pedro Figueroa Gonzales, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Ian Lorel Baker Sr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christian Gutierrez-Alvarez, 26, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Christina Jo Belviy, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Randy W. Chandler, 45, North Vernon, warrant (violation of parole)

Amber S. Parker, 33, Clarksville, warrant

Scott M. Cox, 44, Sellersburg, warrant

Tarin A. Cox, 29, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Travis M. Ruby, 34, no address listed, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Jacklyn D. Walcott, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Louis W. Ladusaw, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Shawn M. Gibson, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Marcus T. Davis, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lisa K. Douglas, 40, New Albany, warrant

Raytheon T. Ray, 34, New Albany, warrant

