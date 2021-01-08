BOOKED-IN
Jibri Bramley, 24, Fort Wayne, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Johnathon William Corey, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Terri Dionne Coleman, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tracy Hollowell, 26, no address listed, hold for US Marshall
Ayres Adams, 27, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Demario Barker, 31, no address listed, hold for US Marshall
Ashley Elizabeth Alters, 33, Munster, hold for other agency (felony)
Calvin D. Stewart, 57, Jeffersonville, battery (public safety official endangered in official duties), resisting law enforcement
Mark Alan Clayton, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Byron D. Forrest, 42, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule V), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license
Jack D. Cooler, 47, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I)
Kayla Marie Leamons, 27, Laconia, warrant (felony)
Matthew Dustin Jenkins, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Josiah Thomas, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Pedro Figueroa Gonzales, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Ian Lorel Baker Sr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christian Gutierrez-Alvarez, 26, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Christina Jo Belviy, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Randy W. Chandler, 45, North Vernon, warrant (violation of parole)
Amber S. Parker, 33, Clarksville, warrant
Scott M. Cox, 44, Sellersburg, warrant
Tarin A. Cox, 29, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Travis M. Ruby, 34, no address listed, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Jacklyn D. Walcott, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Louis W. Ladusaw, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Shawn M. Gibson, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Marcus T. Davis, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lisa K. Douglas, 40, New Albany, warrant
Raytheon T. Ray, 34, New Albany, warrant
