CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Matthew Alvin Taul, 42, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Raymond Elmore Neeley, 61, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jason Reed, 45, Kokomo, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jheryl Summers, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeffrey Williams, 35, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Tywuan Jones, 44, Decatur, IL, hold for U.S. Marshall

Dustin Eugene Manuel, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua Morrison, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Shaun Myers, 38, Kokomo, hold for other agency (felony)

Daisha Cathryn Vitato, 25, New Albany, criminal mischief

Christopher Lynn Jones, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jonathan H. Habermel, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Adrian Morales Santiesteban, 23, Louisville, carry handgun without license, reckless driving

Shawn Michael Pipkin, 27, Louisville, invasion of privacy

Dylan Thomas Everett, 21, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Nathani Romero, 20, Louisville, dealing cocaine/narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

Kurt David Wisman, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shann S. Terry Jr., 24, Louisville, pointing a firearm, intimidation, carrying a handgun without a permit

James D. Marshall, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Dwayne M. Lyninger, 37, New Albany, failure to appear, driving while suspended with prior

Kimberly I. Wright, 45, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kori L. Sumner, 23, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

Richard A. Arensman, 29, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with prior

Jay M. Wilhelm, 27, New Albany possession of methamphetamine

Keeven T. Hargrove, 22, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Jonathan Cruz Calixto, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Anthony W. Jewell, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Ashley L. Kochert, 36, New Albany, possession of legend drug, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance

RELEASED

None

