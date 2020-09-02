CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Matthew Alvin Taul, 42, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Raymond Elmore Neeley, 61, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jason Reed, 45, Kokomo, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jheryl Summers, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeffrey Williams, 35, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Tywuan Jones, 44, Decatur, IL, hold for U.S. Marshall
Dustin Eugene Manuel, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua Morrison, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Shaun Myers, 38, Kokomo, hold for other agency (felony)
Daisha Cathryn Vitato, 25, New Albany, criminal mischief
Christopher Lynn Jones, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jonathan H. Habermel, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Adrian Morales Santiesteban, 23, Louisville, carry handgun without license, reckless driving
Shawn Michael Pipkin, 27, Louisville, invasion of privacy
Dylan Thomas Everett, 21, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Nathani Romero, 20, Louisville, dealing cocaine/narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license
Kurt David Wisman, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shann S. Terry Jr., 24, Louisville, pointing a firearm, intimidation, carrying a handgun without a permit
James D. Marshall, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Dwayne M. Lyninger, 37, New Albany, failure to appear, driving while suspended with prior
Kimberly I. Wright, 45, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kori L. Sumner, 23, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
Richard A. Arensman, 29, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with prior
Jay M. Wilhelm, 27, New Albany possession of methamphetamine
Keeven T. Hargrove, 22, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Jonathan Cruz Calixto, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Anthony W. Jewell, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Ashley L. Kochert, 36, New Albany, possession of legend drug, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance
RELEASED
None
