CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kenneth Steven Mobley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shannon David Collins, 42, Madison, warrant (felony)

Chad E. Mooser, 42, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Mathew S. Ojeda, 26, Marysville, hold for other agency (felony)

Stephanie Jean Hammond, 51, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Kenneth Barton, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Michael Barnett, 44, Mayfield, KY, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of paraphernalia

Charles D. Crump II, 29, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Lee McGinnis, 29, Hanover, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Emily L. Gehlback, 33, Corydon, unlawful possession of a syringe

Wesley L. Musser, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Chase Q. Miles, 26, New Albany, residential entry

Chance M. Miles, 26, New Albany, burglary, invasion of privacy

Clayton M. Wilhelm, 26, New Albany, warrant

Michael A. Downs, 74, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Brittney E. Boman, 28, New Albany warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

