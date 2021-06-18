CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kenneth Steven Mobley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shannon David Collins, 42, Madison, warrant (felony)
Chad E. Mooser, 42, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Mathew S. Ojeda, 26, Marysville, hold for other agency (felony)
Stephanie Jean Hammond, 51, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Kenneth Barton, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Michael Barnett, 44, Mayfield, KY, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of paraphernalia
Charles D. Crump II, 29, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Lee McGinnis, 29, Hanover, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Emily L. Gehlback, 33, Corydon, unlawful possession of a syringe
Wesley L. Musser, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Chase Q. Miles, 26, New Albany, residential entry
Chance M. Miles, 26, New Albany, burglary, invasion of privacy
Clayton M. Wilhelm, 26, New Albany, warrant
Michael A. Downs, 74, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Brittney E. Boman, 28, New Albany warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
