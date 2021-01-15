BOOKED-IN

Jeremy Stinson, 38, Clarksville, parole violation

Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 36, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Scotty Dewayne Hensley, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Branden S. Haworth, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Damon Ray Eisenback II, 45, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Samuel Ray Carpenter Jr., 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Andrew B. King, 43, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Joseph D. Harper, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Jimmy Aynes, 42, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Marquil L. Hastings, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph M. Brown, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tonya Meinz, 39, Madison, driving while suspended (prior conviction), false informing, synthetic ID deception

Kaine Resee Culver, 18, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

Kelsey Marie Williams, 22, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident

BOOKED-IN

Jonathan E. Lamaster, 24, no address listed, warrant (court order transfer)

John O. Cozart, 41, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Jeffrey A. Lewison, 46, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Erika Martinez Acevedo, 30, Louisville, operating without ever obtaining license

RELEASED

Laurie L. Jacobs, 52, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

