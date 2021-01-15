BOOKED-IN
Jeremy Stinson, 38, Clarksville, parole violation
Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 36, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Scotty Dewayne Hensley, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Branden S. Haworth, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Damon Ray Eisenback II, 45, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Samuel Ray Carpenter Jr., 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Andrew B. King, 43, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Joseph D. Harper, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Jimmy Aynes, 42, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Marquil L. Hastings, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph M. Brown, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tonya Meinz, 39, Madison, driving while suspended (prior conviction), false informing, synthetic ID deception
Kaine Resee Culver, 18, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
Kelsey Marie Williams, 22, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident
BOOKED-IN
Jonathan E. Lamaster, 24, no address listed, warrant (court order transfer)
John O. Cozart, 41, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Jeffrey A. Lewison, 46, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Erika Martinez Acevedo, 30, Louisville, operating without ever obtaining license
RELEASED
Laurie L. Jacobs, 52, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
