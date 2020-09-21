BOOKED-IN

Austin James Lee Roach, 26, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tammy Kemper, 43, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Jacob Rogers, 38, New Salisbury, hold for other agency (felony)

Chrystal D. Hatfield, 46, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry), warrant (misdemeanor)

Randall Dewayne Prather, 41, Kokoma, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Amy J. Link, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Michael T. Mathis, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Caleb Blaine Lamb, 30, Scottsburg, parole violation

Vincent Edward Logan, 36, Georgetown, KY, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Smith, 56, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Corey Wayne Bowens, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ernest Marshall, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Holly Elizabeth Shanks, 37, Charlestown, court order return

Aaron J. Poppe, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amber Michelle Davis, 27, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Sinclair Powell, 36, Louisville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Tyler Stephen Traver, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Travis C. Jenkins, 36, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or ll drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Joshua Niece, 43, Borden, warrant (felony)

Ryan Keith Osborn, 34, Lincoln Park, MI, invasion of privacy

Kadena Self, 26, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol

Ceser Rojas, 29, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, reckless driving (all violations), operator never licensed

Toby Lee Weigleb, 47, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine

Zoe Ellayne Krininger, 25, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation, criminal mischief

Jason A. Morrow, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Jeremy Aaron Powers, 29, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Tiffany Kay Paiz, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

April Lynn Devine, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction

BOOKED-IN

Jacob L. Rogers, 28, New Salisbury warrant, hold for Harrison County

Heather R. Rogers, 30, Depauw, warrant (violation of parole)

Erin R. Denbow, 35, no address listed, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Terry G. Callahan, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Deanna L. Metzing, 56, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, hold for Clark County

Alexis K. Townsend, 24, Lanesville, warrant

Juanita E. Robinson, 37, New Albany, warrant

Brandon R. Harmon, 26, Smithfield, KY, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify, obstruction of traffic

Brian L. Druin, 42, Sellersburg, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine

Robby D. Reynolds, 52, Elizabeth, domestic battery

Cara L. Melton, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher R. Proctor, 37, New Albany, warrant

Glenn K. Profitt, 48, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Brady L. Messmer, 21, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Kasi M. Ballew, 31, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Gordon L. Denton, 24, New Albany, warrant

Landon W. Howard, 25, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

