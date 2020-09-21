BOOKED-IN
Austin James Lee Roach, 26, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tammy Kemper, 43, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Jacob Rogers, 38, New Salisbury, hold for other agency (felony)
Chrystal D. Hatfield, 46, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry), warrant (misdemeanor)
Randall Dewayne Prather, 41, Kokoma, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Amy J. Link, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Michael T. Mathis, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Caleb Blaine Lamb, 30, Scottsburg, parole violation
Vincent Edward Logan, 36, Georgetown, KY, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Smith, 56, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Corey Wayne Bowens, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ernest Marshall, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Holly Elizabeth Shanks, 37, Charlestown, court order return
Aaron J. Poppe, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amber Michelle Davis, 27, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Sinclair Powell, 36, Louisville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Tyler Stephen Traver, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Travis C. Jenkins, 36, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or ll drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Joshua Niece, 43, Borden, warrant (felony)
Ryan Keith Osborn, 34, Lincoln Park, MI, invasion of privacy
Kadena Self, 26, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol
Ceser Rojas, 29, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, reckless driving (all violations), operator never licensed
Toby Lee Weigleb, 47, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine
Zoe Ellayne Krininger, 25, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation, criminal mischief
Jason A. Morrow, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Jeremy Aaron Powers, 29, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Tiffany Kay Paiz, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
April Lynn Devine, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction
BOOKED-IN
Jacob L. Rogers, 28, New Salisbury warrant, hold for Harrison County
Heather R. Rogers, 30, Depauw, warrant (violation of parole)
Erin R. Denbow, 35, no address listed, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Terry G. Callahan, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Deanna L. Metzing, 56, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, hold for Clark County
Alexis K. Townsend, 24, Lanesville, warrant
Juanita E. Robinson, 37, New Albany, warrant
Brandon R. Harmon, 26, Smithfield, KY, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify, obstruction of traffic
Brian L. Druin, 42, Sellersburg, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine
Robby D. Reynolds, 52, Elizabeth, domestic battery
Cara L. Melton, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher R. Proctor, 37, New Albany, warrant
Glenn K. Profitt, 48, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Brady L. Messmer, 21, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Kasi M. Ballew, 31, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Gordon L. Denton, 24, New Albany, warrant
Landon W. Howard, 25, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
