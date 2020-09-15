CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Dean Wheat Jr., 33, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Dewayne Sprinkle, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Major Crane, 55, Louisville, theft (shoplifting with prior)

Noreen M. Cousins, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Aaron W. Coffman, 39, Louisville, burglary

Eric Ryan Keith, 35, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Wayne Proctor, 57, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Cornelius E. Langston, 26, Louisville, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon. domestic battery, invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Alexis R. Smithers, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Eugene Williams II, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kaylin Sue Bright, 22, Palmyra, possession of a hypodermic needle

Jeffrey Lee Hayes, 39, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Diego Sea Perez, 21, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Candis Joy Love Sumner, 29, no address listed, burglary

John Bradley Ellis, 51, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Shadrick Anti Travelle, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Tyler M. Boone, 20, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Chassie Lynn Cooper, 37, Deputy, warrant (failure to appear)

Amber Marie Ashby, 30, Elizabeth, receiving stolen property

Tags

Recommended for you