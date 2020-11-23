BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Steven Joe Chestnut, 60, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Danny Charles Flores, 26, New Albany, probation violation, theft
David Michael Klein, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jaclyn Brittany Lavey, 41, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer Renae Trew, 46, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Noah Brandon Bailey, 36, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Leigh Reid, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michelle Nicole Harris, 35, Scottsburg, public intoxication
David Castro Hernandez, 22, Lexington, dealing heroin
Sarah C. Arnold, 33, Evansville, domestic battery
Breanne Elizabeth Ward, 23, Otisco, driving while intoxicated
James R. Glassgow, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Daniel Crum, 30, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Emily R. Taylor, 23, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Ann Marie Struble, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or ll drug, trafficking with an inmate, warrant (felony)
Kristina Ray Wallace, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or II drug), possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
Matthew D. Goodwin, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Samual P. McBride, 41, Jeffersonville, robbery (armed with weapon), intimidation with a weapon, theft of motor vehicle
Corey D. Zoeller, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrew Bradley King, 43, Salem, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement
David Michael Taylor, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer Nicole Owen, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Wenqiang Bian, 29, Atlanta, GA, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia
Brandon Lee Masters, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, operator never licensed, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance
Irvin O'Dell Banks Jr., 36, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Richard Rivera, 34, Jeffersonville, burglary, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-VI)
RELEASED
Chad Simpson, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance)
Ashley Janet Embry, 36, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, visiting a common nuisance
Sean Dougherty, 34, Charlestown, domestic battery
Paul Glenn Eurton III, 40, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Natalie P. Striegel, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Bristol L. Baird, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana
Elena A. Powers, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Heather M. Weiss, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Zachory T. Kessinger, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Darnell A. Shirley, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Charles W. Dunford, 62, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug
Sean S. Taylor, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
William R. Densford, 36, New Albany, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, public intoxication, hold for Clark County
Shandi N. Weird, 34, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Chassie L. Cooper, 37, Deputy, warrant
Rebecca A. Kannapel, 39, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Michael L. Moore, 25, New Albany, public intoxication
Brittney E. Boman, 27, Henryville, theft
Stephon D. Bryant, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior
Jennifer N. Foster, 37, Clarksville, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, false informing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.