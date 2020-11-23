BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Steven Joe Chestnut, 60, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Danny Charles Flores, 26, New Albany, probation violation, theft

David Michael Klein, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jaclyn Brittany Lavey, 41, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer Renae Trew, 46, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Noah Brandon Bailey, 36, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Leigh Reid, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michelle Nicole Harris, 35, Scottsburg, public intoxication

David Castro Hernandez, 22, Lexington, dealing heroin

Sarah C. Arnold, 33, Evansville, domestic battery

Breanne Elizabeth Ward, 23, Otisco, driving while intoxicated

James R. Glassgow, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Daniel Crum, 30, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Emily R. Taylor, 23, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Ann Marie Struble, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule l or ll drug, trafficking with an inmate, warrant (felony)

Kristina Ray Wallace, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or II drug), possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

Matthew D. Goodwin, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Samual P. McBride, 41, Jeffersonville, robbery (armed with weapon), intimidation with a weapon, theft of motor vehicle

Corey D. Zoeller, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrew Bradley King, 43, Salem, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement

David Michael Taylor, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer Nicole Owen, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Wenqiang Bian, 29, Atlanta, GA, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia

Brandon Lee Masters, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, operator never licensed, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance

Irvin O'Dell Banks Jr., 36, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Richard Rivera, 34, Jeffersonville, burglary, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-VI)

RELEASED

Chad Simpson, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance)

Ashley Janet Embry, 36, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, visiting a common nuisance

Sean Dougherty, 34, Charlestown, domestic battery

Paul Glenn Eurton III, 40, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Natalie P. Striegel, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Bristol L. Baird, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana

Elena A. Powers, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Heather M. Weiss, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Zachory T. Kessinger, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Darnell A. Shirley, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Charles W. Dunford, 62, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug

Sean S. Taylor, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William R. Densford, 36, New Albany, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, public intoxication, hold for Clark County

Shandi N. Weird, 34, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Chassie L. Cooper, 37, Deputy, warrant

Rebecca A. Kannapel, 39, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Michael L. Moore, 25, New Albany, public intoxication

Brittney E. Boman, 27, Henryville, theft

Stephon D. Bryant, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior

Jennifer N. Foster, 37, Clarksville, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, false informing

