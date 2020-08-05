CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeremy Travis Wayne Murphy, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jason Schulthise, 44, Tell City, hold for other agency (felony)
Domoinique Nolan, 24, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Scott Douglas Nelson, 37, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Joshua Dwayne Douglas, 38, Muncie, hold for US Marshall
Christopher Van Shelton, 41, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Jarrad Michael Cooney, 32, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Stephen Lamont Cole, 43, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Antonio Turner, 32, no address listed, hold for US Marshall
Jason Michael Corey, 47, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Richard Bradley Pyke, 30, Henryville, warrant (felony)
William Thomas Hall, 32, Otisco, driving while intoxicated
Anastazia Lachelle Furman, 18, New Albany, domestic battery
Rickenya Lajazz Wilson, 23, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, driving while intoxicated
Matthew J. Langdon, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Brandon M. Larson, 36, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sandra M. Shofner, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel G. White, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, theft
Jazmine N. Morrow, 25, Louisville, auto theft
Gilbert R. Mills, 28, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher A. Hazen, 42, Lanesville, arson, criminal mischief
Heavenly Crabtree, 26, no address listed, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
