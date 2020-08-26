CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ryen Eugene Turner, 27, Memphis, court order return, warrant (felony)
Christopher Wayne Yarnell, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony), motor vehicle theft
Toni Lee Russell, 49, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Brian Ronald Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, theft, warrant (felony)
Anthony Cook, 31, Crestview, FL, hold for other agency (felony)
Jasmine Nicole Smith, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Steve Smith, 51, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated within seven years
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael E. Cook, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Bradley K. Mangels, 41, Clarksville, unlawful possession of syringe
Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct
Jeremy P. Hemmings, 42, Evansville, warrant
Ruby A. Kneir, 31, Shepardsville, KY, warrant
Beth A. Cole, 33, Clarksville, warrant
Christopher B. Wise, 50, Elizabethtown, KY, warrant
Daleasia M. Edwards, 23, Louisville, warrant
Antonio M. Deleon, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
None
