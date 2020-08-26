CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ryen Eugene Turner, 27, Memphis, court order return, warrant (felony)

Christopher Wayne Yarnell, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony), motor vehicle theft

Toni Lee Russell, 49, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Brian Ronald Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, theft, warrant (felony)

Anthony Cook, 31, Crestview, FL, hold for other agency (felony)

Jasmine Nicole Smith, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Steve Smith, 51, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated within seven years

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael E. Cook, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Bradley K. Mangels, 41, Clarksville, unlawful possession of syringe

Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct

Jeremy P. Hemmings, 42, Evansville, warrant

Ruby A. Kneir, 31, Shepardsville, KY, warrant

Beth A. Cole, 33, Clarksville, warrant

Christopher B. Wise, 50, Elizabethtown, KY, warrant

Daleasia M. Edwards, 23, Louisville, warrant

Antonio M. Deleon, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

None

