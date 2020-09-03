CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeremy Allen Sims, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Terry James Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dustin Michael Moenius, 29, no address listed, public indecency
Morgan Leah Ramsey, 29, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Chase Wells, 23, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bryan Scott Shewmaker Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, stalking, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Adrian D. Price, 40, Clarksville, warrant
Sean Fitzgerald Piatt, 53, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Christopher Allen Parizo, 57, Henryville, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property
Jacob Lee Keith Stillwell, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jodi Carol Schaefer, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Gage Campos, 25, North Vernon, hold for U.S. Marshall
Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
D'Aria Destiny Rankin, 20, Louisville, criminal recklessness, carry handgun without license
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dylon L. Tindle, 22, New Albany, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Joshua E. Carrol, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant
Troy D. Huff, 38, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
Stephen S. Sorg, 35, New Albany, warrant
James R. Hack, 41, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
Curtis L. Roehrig, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Misty N. Stacy, 36, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Troy W. Zearing, 34, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Rickenya L. Wilson, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Anthony J. Teutonico, 19, New Albany, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Stephanie L. Ford, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure) to appear
