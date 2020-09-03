CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jeremy Allen Sims, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Terry James Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dustin Michael Moenius, 29, no address listed, public indecency

Morgan Leah Ramsey, 29, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Chase Wells, 23, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bryan Scott Shewmaker Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, stalking, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Adrian D. Price, 40, Clarksville, warrant

Sean Fitzgerald Piatt, 53, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Christopher Allen Parizo, 57, Henryville, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property

Jacob Lee Keith Stillwell, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jodi Carol Schaefer, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Gage Campos, 25, North Vernon, hold for U.S. Marshall

Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

D'Aria Destiny Rankin, 20, Louisville, criminal recklessness, carry handgun without license

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dylon L. Tindle, 22, New Albany, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Joshua E. Carrol, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant

Troy D. Huff, 38, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

Stephen S. Sorg, 35, New Albany, warrant

James R. Hack, 41, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

Curtis L. Roehrig, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Misty N. Stacy, 36, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Troy W. Zearing, 34, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Rickenya L. Wilson, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Anthony J. Teutonico, 19, New Albany, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Stephanie L. Ford, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure) to appear

Tags

Recommended for you