CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James E. Browning, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Derek Trey Ross, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Juan Agustin-Secundo, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Donald Ray Watson Jr., 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gary L. McKenzie, 54, Panama City Beach, FL, hold for other agency (felony)
Dametrous G. Brooks, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeremiah Cole, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Demontre Langley, 22, Henderson, KY, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kenyatta Ray, 43, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ricoluis O. Quendo, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Steven M. Bramblett, 24, Eminence, KY, theft of motor vehicle (prior)
Joey West, 40, Newport , KY, warrant (felony)
Phillip Ray Turner, 43, English, warrant (felony)
Maurice Leon Thompson, 40, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs
Joshua R. Hubert, 32, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Steven C. Davis, 42, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Angel Sue Smith, 21, Crestwood, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Amanda Eve Hunt, 44, New Washington, hold for other agency (felony)
Thomas Reginald Johnson, 46, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
Shelley Lynn Makowsky, 56, Borden, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Michael Coleman, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Adam Troutman, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Lynne Rosegotter, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Toan Qyoc Ngo, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Dayton Lee Wilson, 18, Sellersburg, battery (moderate injury to other person)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Carlos S. Dunn 33, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)
Matthew K. Burns, 39, no address listed, public indecency
Deawna L. Cole, 36, Corydon, possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug
Josiah W. Hubler, 33, Palmyra, possession of narcotic drug, public intoxication
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.