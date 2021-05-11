CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James E. Browning, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Derek Trey Ross, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Juan Agustin-Secundo, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Donald Ray Watson Jr., 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gary L. McKenzie, 54, Panama City Beach, FL, hold for other agency (felony)

Dametrous G. Brooks, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeremiah Cole, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Demontre Langley, 22, Henderson, KY, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kenyatta Ray, 43, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ricoluis O. Quendo, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Steven M. Bramblett, 24, Eminence, KY, theft of motor vehicle (prior)

Joey West, 40, Newport , KY, warrant (felony)

Phillip Ray Turner, 43, English, warrant (felony)

Maurice Leon Thompson, 40, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs

Joshua R. Hubert, 32, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Steven C. Davis, 42, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Angel Sue Smith, 21, Crestwood, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Amanda Eve Hunt, 44, New Washington, hold for other agency (felony)

Thomas Reginald Johnson, 46, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Shelley Lynn Makowsky, 56, Borden, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Michael Coleman, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Adam Troutman, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Lynne Rosegotter, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Toan Qyoc Ngo, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Dayton Lee Wilson, 18, Sellersburg, battery (moderate injury to other person)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Carlos S. Dunn 33, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)

Matthew K. Burns, 39, no address listed, public indecency

Deawna L. Cole, 36, Corydon, possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug

Josiah W. Hubler, 33, Palmyra, possession of narcotic drug, public intoxication

RELEASED

None

