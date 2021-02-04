CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Antoine Jerrod Cole, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Lee Robertson, 33, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cathy Lynn McGuire, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kimberly Kay Logsdon, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dakota Ryan Barnes, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lamont McCombs White, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Philip Edward Masters III, 33, Marengo, warrant (felony)

Rhonda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, battery (no injury)

Michael Edward Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

April Rene Snyder, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony) warrant (misdemeanor)

Maidoly Sanchez Figueredo, 23, Homestead, FL, theft

Payton Torstrick, 22, Clarksville, dealing cocaine/narcotic, deal schedule I, II or III substance, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, neglect of dependent, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-IV)

Robin Jay Adams, 48, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Christian J. Morales, 24, Buckeye, AZ, domestic battery, criminal mischief, interference with reporting of crime

Bradley Richard Edwards, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Robin M. Jones, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Christopher Michael Anthony Tinsley, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeffrey Parrish, 65, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher B. Bodiongan, 41, Chicago, IL, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Levi D. Creedon, 29, no address listed, warrant

Michelle L. Sanders, 32, Sellersburg, warrant

Robert C. Knerr, 45, Clarksville, warrant

Michael T. Caldwell, 34, no address listed, warrant

Cortez D. Milton, 31, no address listed, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Dayne R. Carpenter, 24, Elizabeth, possession of marijuana

