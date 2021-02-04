CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Antoine Jerrod Cole, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Lee Robertson, 33, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cathy Lynn McGuire, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kimberly Kay Logsdon, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dakota Ryan Barnes, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lamont McCombs White, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Philip Edward Masters III, 33, Marengo, warrant (felony)
Rhonda Faye Gilliam, 33, Jeffersonville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, battery (no injury)
Michael Edward Bobo, 49, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
April Rene Snyder, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony) warrant (misdemeanor)
Maidoly Sanchez Figueredo, 23, Homestead, FL, theft
Payton Torstrick, 22, Clarksville, dealing cocaine/narcotic, deal schedule I, II or III substance, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, neglect of dependent, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-IV)
Robin Jay Adams, 48, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Christian J. Morales, 24, Buckeye, AZ, domestic battery, criminal mischief, interference with reporting of crime
Bradley Richard Edwards, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Robin M. Jones, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Christopher Michael Anthony Tinsley, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeffrey Parrish, 65, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher B. Bodiongan, 41, Chicago, IL, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Levi D. Creedon, 29, no address listed, warrant
Michelle L. Sanders, 32, Sellersburg, warrant
Robert C. Knerr, 45, Clarksville, warrant
Michael T. Caldwell, 34, no address listed, warrant
Cortez D. Milton, 31, no address listed, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Dayne R. Carpenter, 24, Elizabeth, possession of marijuana
