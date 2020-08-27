CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Montana Duke Austin, 29, Madison, court order return

Dustin Allen Angel, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Rod Michael Showalter, 43, Chesterfield, warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric L. Trump, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Julie A. Lawson, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony S. Hazel, 32, New Albany, invasion of privacy, operator never licensed

Bartholomew W. Wilder, 39, New Albany, warrant

Steven B. Lush, 32, Greenville, dealing in methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without license (felony conviction within 15 years), possession of a controlled substance, theft

Nicholas L. Applegate, 36, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY.

Christopher A. Molina, 28, Charlestown, warrant

Wyatt E. Thompson, 31, Louisville, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Meaghan L. Skaggs, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance) minor present, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana

RELEASED

None

