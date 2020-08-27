CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Montana Duke Austin, 29, Madison, court order return
Dustin Allen Angel, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Rod Michael Showalter, 43, Chesterfield, warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric L. Trump, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Julie A. Lawson, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony S. Hazel, 32, New Albany, invasion of privacy, operator never licensed
Bartholomew W. Wilder, 39, New Albany, warrant
Steven B. Lush, 32, Greenville, dealing in methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without license (felony conviction within 15 years), possession of a controlled substance, theft
Nicholas L. Applegate, 36, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY.
Christopher A. Molina, 28, Charlestown, warrant
Wyatt E. Thompson, 31, Louisville, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Meaghan L. Skaggs, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance) minor present, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.