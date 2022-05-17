CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tray Sean Joseph Castro, 26, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Andre Marques Epps, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Tyler G. Black, 29, Charlestown, domestic battery, intimidation (fear of prior lawful act), domestic battery

Ronald Jeffrey Stoltz, 45, Clarksville, disorderly conduct

Douglas Sheppard, 61, North Vernon, warrant (felony)

Colleen M. McDonald, 44, Jeffersonville, probation violation (jail booking)

Marcellous Warner, 48, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall

Leah Dawn Lomax, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Larry Jason Lomax, 44 Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, warrant (felony)

Brandon D. Berry, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shawn Patrick Warner, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief

RELEASED

Gregory Edgemon 41 Louisville, operator never licensed

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Marcus L. Sutton, 46, New Albany, warrant

Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass

Adam A. Persons, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer)

David W. Baird, 37, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Natashia J. Voyles, 32, English, warrant

RELEASED

Jayden P. Newton, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Trending Video