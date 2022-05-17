CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tray Sean Joseph Castro, 26, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Andre Marques Epps, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tyler G. Black, 29, Charlestown, domestic battery, intimidation (fear of prior lawful act), domestic battery
Ronald Jeffrey Stoltz, 45, Clarksville, disorderly conduct
Douglas Sheppard, 61, North Vernon, warrant (felony)
Colleen M. McDonald, 44, Jeffersonville, probation violation (jail booking)
Marcellous Warner, 48, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall
Leah Dawn Lomax, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Larry Jason Lomax, 44 Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, warrant (felony)
Brandon D. Berry, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shawn Patrick Warner, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief
RELEASED
Gregory Edgemon 41 Louisville, operator never licensed
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Marcus L. Sutton, 46, New Albany, warrant
Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass
Adam A. Persons, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer)
David W. Baird, 37, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Natashia J. Voyles, 32, English, warrant
RELEASED
Jayden P. Newton, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
