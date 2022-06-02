BOOKED-IN
Robert Miller, 41, Jeffersonville, battery with injury, robbery
Jessica Gresham, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stephanie Sue Ballard, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Ashley Alayne McDonough, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Noah W. Nevil Jr., 22, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Drake Ray Shepherd, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lasheika D. Toole, 29, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)
Marcus Jones, 33, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN
Aaron M. Nichols, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Digby P. Langness, 25, New Castle Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)
Dominick D. Gaffney, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
David M. Coleman, 31, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric R. Riley, 45, Madison, warrant (violation of parole)
Jomo K. Blair, 47, New Albany, warrant
Kevin R. Schuler, 48, Greenville, driving while intoxicated, domestic battery
Janise K. Cox, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
Jessica J. Ater, 31, Hardinsburg, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of a syringe
Margaret E. Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Roddy J. Henderson, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Corey J. Jamison, New Albany needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
None
