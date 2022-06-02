BOOKED-IN

Robert Miller, 41, Jeffersonville, battery with injury, robbery

Jessica Gresham, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stephanie Sue Ballard, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Ashley Alayne McDonough, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Noah W. Nevil Jr., 22, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Drake Ray Shepherd, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lasheika D. Toole, 29, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)

Marcus Jones, 33, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Aaron M. Nichols, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Digby P. Langness, 25, New Castle Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)

Dominick D. Gaffney, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

David M. Coleman, 31, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric R. Riley, 45, Madison, warrant (violation of parole)

Jomo K. Blair, 47, New Albany, warrant

Kevin R. Schuler, 48, Greenville, driving while intoxicated, domestic battery

Janise K. Cox, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

Jessica J. Ater, 31, Hardinsburg, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of a syringe

Margaret E. Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Roddy J. Henderson, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Corey J. Jamison, New Albany needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video