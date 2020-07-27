BOOKED-IN

Deangelo Lamont Kindred, 31, no address listed, criminal trespass

Shaun Tyrone Miles, 36, Clarksville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Cody Joe Watson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Madison Usrey, 19, Gosport, warrant (felony)

Cassondra Rene Spivey, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Keith Davis, 52, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kristi Deanne Skaggs, 36, Salem, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Samuel J. Chinnis, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Michael Anthony Pollard, 32, Clarksville, strangulation

Carey Jean McLaughlin, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Carl Misamore, 37, Charlestown, parole violation

Mary Elizabeth Gravley, 42, Jeffersonville, parole violation

Avery William Taylor Thomas, 23, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without license (500 feet of school property)

Johnathon E. Bach, 32, Clarksville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Tashia Lorene Lackey, 40, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, false identity statement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Keshia Annette Webster, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kaitlyn Marie Williams, 26, Salem, theft of motor vehicle, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Matthew Bottom, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nathaniel Lake Chaney Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Michael Longstreet, 63, Cincinnati, OH, driving while intoxicated

Morgan Brook Rozack, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Richard R. Franklin, 49, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Wyatt Terrell Blake, 54, Double Springs, AL, driving while intoxicated

Albert James Ullrich, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Aaliyah Cooper, 22, Jeffersonville, battery by bodily waste

Christopher Huff, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

Zachary S. Harper, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

John L. Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws or uses weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Brandon Jamar Snowden, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

RELEASED

Kayla Lee Sparks, 28, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Mary Bye, 46, Marengo, resisting law enforcement, battery

BOOKED-IN

Christopher M. Roberts, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance

Brittany N. Dunn, 33, New Albany, dealing with controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana

Matthew P. Simon, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance

Kevin A. Grant, 31, Vinegrove, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Tela S. Weldon, 29, Shoals, warrant (failure to appear)

Shawn M. Motley, 28, New Albany, warrant

Everett R. Payton Jr., 39, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Carl W. Allen, 49, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Marquita U. Forrest, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant

Zachary D. Zink, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Shelley A. Gray, 53, New Albany, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana

Dennis R. Emerick, 39, New Albany, public intoxication

Elizabeth A. McKim, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Nathan R. Kauffman, 49, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher W. Wallace, 43, New Albany, warrant (body attachment), warrant (failure to appear)

Lovan C. Smith, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Madison E. Zearing, 22, no address listed, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance

Walter D. Bolin II, 32, New Albany, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance

Corey L. Ray, 29, Salem, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance, hold for Washington County

Brittany N. Hazen, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance

Kevin W. Williams, 46, English, warrant (failure to appear)

Adam C. Kime, 32, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Shawn A. Kinnaman, 53, West Baden, warrant (failure to appear)

Kasi M. Ballew, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Washington County

RELEASED

Jessica R. Nixe, 18, Clarksville, warrant

Joe M. Hines III, 23, Louisville, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated

Kathleen M. Oxley, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Recommended for you