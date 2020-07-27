BOOKED-IN
Deangelo Lamont Kindred, 31, no address listed, criminal trespass
Shaun Tyrone Miles, 36, Clarksville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Cody Joe Watson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Madison Usrey, 19, Gosport, warrant (felony)
Cassondra Rene Spivey, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Keith Davis, 52, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kristi Deanne Skaggs, 36, Salem, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Samuel J. Chinnis, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Michael Anthony Pollard, 32, Clarksville, strangulation
Carey Jean McLaughlin, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Carl Misamore, 37, Charlestown, parole violation
Mary Elizabeth Gravley, 42, Jeffersonville, parole violation
Avery William Taylor Thomas, 23, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without license (500 feet of school property)
Johnathon E. Bach, 32, Clarksville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Tashia Lorene Lackey, 40, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, false identity statement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Keshia Annette Webster, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kaitlyn Marie Williams, 26, Salem, theft of motor vehicle, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Matthew Bottom, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nathaniel Lake Chaney Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Michael Longstreet, 63, Cincinnati, OH, driving while intoxicated
Morgan Brook Rozack, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Richard R. Franklin, 49, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Wyatt Terrell Blake, 54, Double Springs, AL, driving while intoxicated
Albert James Ullrich, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Aaliyah Cooper, 22, Jeffersonville, battery by bodily waste
Christopher Huff, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
Zachary S. Harper, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
John L. Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws or uses weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Brandon Jamar Snowden, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
RELEASED
Kayla Lee Sparks, 28, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Mary Bye, 46, Marengo, resisting law enforcement, battery
BOOKED-IN
Christopher M. Roberts, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance
Brittany N. Dunn, 33, New Albany, dealing with controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana
Matthew P. Simon, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance
Kevin A. Grant, 31, Vinegrove, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Tela S. Weldon, 29, Shoals, warrant (failure to appear)
Shawn M. Motley, 28, New Albany, warrant
Everett R. Payton Jr., 39, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Carl W. Allen, 49, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Marquita U. Forrest, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant
Zachary D. Zink, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Shelley A. Gray, 53, New Albany, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana
Dennis R. Emerick, 39, New Albany, public intoxication
Elizabeth A. McKim, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Nathan R. Kauffman, 49, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher W. Wallace, 43, New Albany, warrant (body attachment), warrant (failure to appear)
Lovan C. Smith, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Madison E. Zearing, 22, no address listed, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance
Walter D. Bolin II, 32, New Albany, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance
Corey L. Ray, 29, Salem, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance, hold for Washington County
Brittany N. Hazen, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance
Kevin W. Williams, 46, English, warrant (failure to appear)
Adam C. Kime, 32, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Shawn A. Kinnaman, 53, West Baden, warrant (failure to appear)
Kasi M. Ballew, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Washington County
RELEASED
Jessica R. Nixe, 18, Clarksville, warrant
Joe M. Hines III, 23, Louisville, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated
Kathleen M. Oxley, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
