CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Toby Gene Hogan, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Justin Allen Thomasson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joseph P. Blake, 50, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), hold for other agency (felony)

Carroll Hardwick, 67, Washington, driving while intoxicated

Paul Glenn Eurton III, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 23, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (felony)

Lawrence G. Case, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Calvin E. Hoke II, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Donald Ray Threedouble, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robin Hagan, 56, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Amanda G. Lawham, 32, Borden, driving while intoxicated

David Andrew Mosqueda, 48, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

James A. Newton Jr., 22, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brittney Michelle Skaggs, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Sarah B. McKinney, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

George E. Mullins, 31, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard J. Arreguin, 20, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY

Kristina M. Williams, 40, Elizabethtown, KY, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Bullitt County, KY

RELEASED

None

