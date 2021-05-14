CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Toby Gene Hogan, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Justin Allen Thomasson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joseph P. Blake, 50, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), hold for other agency (felony)
Carroll Hardwick, 67, Washington, driving while intoxicated
Paul Glenn Eurton III, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 23, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule ll-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (felony)
Lawrence G. Case, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Calvin E. Hoke II, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Donald Ray Threedouble, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robin Hagan, 56, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Amanda G. Lawham, 32, Borden, driving while intoxicated
David Andrew Mosqueda, 48, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
James A. Newton Jr., 22, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brittney Michelle Skaggs, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sarah B. McKinney, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
George E. Mullins, 31, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard J. Arreguin, 20, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY
Kristina M. Williams, 40, Elizabethtown, KY, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Bullitt County, KY
RELEASED
None
