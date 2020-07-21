BOOKED-IN
Yaser Adam Hasan, 21, Charlestown, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Bryan Scott Young, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Rebecca Joan Warner, 39, Baghdad, KY, warrant (felony)
Caleb Blaine Lamb, 29, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Robert L. Mitchell, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Whitney Luellen Campbell, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Tajh Laquan Britton, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), legend drug possession
Zakkery A. Beaven, 25, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Haley Loraine Kebortz, 20, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Luis J. Gonzalez, 39, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, possession of syringe, possession of synthetic drug or look-alike with prior
RELEASED
Michael Carl Hittenmiller Jr., 20, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Shane W. Kern, 23, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Sandy A. Spaulding, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brandy D. Patton, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Todd M. Humphrey, 23, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), (violation of parole)
Stepphon P. Ganer, 28, New Albany, warrant
Marcus L. Sutton, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Kyle F. Bratcher, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Desiree N. March, 36, Huntingburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Alexandra N. Jenkins, 23, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
John R. Ellnor, 25, Charlestown, warrant (violation or parole)
Blake D. Eldridge, 29, Clarksville, warrant
Zane R. Nowak, 20, Radcliff, KY, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Jeffery C. Owen, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Theodore Lee, 51, Sellersburg, criminal mischief, theft, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle
RELEASED
None
