BOOKED-IN

Yaser Adam Hasan, 21, Charlestown, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Bryan Scott Young, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Rebecca Joan Warner, 39, Baghdad, KY, warrant (felony)

Caleb Blaine Lamb, 29, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Robert L. Mitchell, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Whitney Luellen Campbell, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Tajh Laquan Britton, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), legend drug possession

Zakkery A. Beaven, 25, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Haley Loraine Kebortz, 20, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Luis J. Gonzalez, 39, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, possession of syringe, possession of synthetic drug or look-alike with prior

RELEASED

Michael Carl Hittenmiller Jr., 20, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Shane W. Kern, 23, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Sandy A. Spaulding, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brandy D. Patton, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Todd M. Humphrey, 23, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), (violation of parole)

Stepphon P. Ganer, 28, New Albany, warrant

Marcus L. Sutton, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Kyle F. Bratcher, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Desiree N. March, 36, Huntingburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Alexandra N. Jenkins, 23, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

John R. Ellnor, 25, Charlestown, warrant (violation or parole)

Blake D. Eldridge, 29, Clarksville, warrant

Zane R. Nowak, 20, Radcliff, KY, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Jeffery C. Owen, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Theodore Lee, 51, Sellersburg, criminal mischief, theft, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle

RELEASED

None

