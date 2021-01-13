CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Christina Ranee Robbins, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Destiny Kaye Mitchell, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Wilbur H. Romans, 44, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Sherry V. Vicker, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terry James Lawhorn, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, theft (shoplifting), possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of paraphernalia
Bryan C, Kees, 54, Grayson, KY, warrant (felony)
Kimberly Marie Pool, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Matthew John Leoustakos, 34, Louisville, court order return (transfer to other agency)
Shannon David Collins, 41, Bunker Hill, warrant (felony)
Christopher Luke Evans, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Valerie Bautista, 29, Simpsonville, KY, warrant (felony)
Martha S. Strassell, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Donna Pittenger, 52, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Carissa A. Beck, 33, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)
Nelson Jacob Emery, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Wilfredo R. Hernandez, 46, Nabb, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Christina Eileen Abbott, 50, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael L. Hurt, 36, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob A. Bates, 37, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael E. Heintz, 49, no address listed, drunkenness
Jade L. Meaux, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher R. Carter, 33, no address listed, warrant
Adam W. Sears, 32, no address listed, criminal trespass
RELEASED
None
