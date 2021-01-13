CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Christina Ranee Robbins, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Destiny Kaye Mitchell, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Wilbur H. Romans, 44, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Sherry V. Vicker, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry James Lawhorn, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, theft (shoplifting), possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of paraphernalia

Bryan C, Kees, 54, Grayson, KY, warrant (felony)

Kimberly Marie Pool, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Matthew John Leoustakos, 34, Louisville, court order return (transfer to other agency)

Shannon David Collins, 41, Bunker Hill, warrant (felony)

Christopher Luke Evans, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Valerie Bautista, 29, Simpsonville, KY, warrant (felony)

Martha S. Strassell, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Donna Pittenger, 52, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Carissa A. Beck, 33, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)

Nelson Jacob Emery, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Wilfredo R. Hernandez, 46, Nabb, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Christina Eileen Abbott, 50, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael L. Hurt, 36, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob A. Bates, 37, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael E. Heintz, 49, no address listed, drunkenness

Jade L. Meaux, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher R. Carter, 33, no address listed, warrant

Adam W. Sears, 32, no address listed, criminal trespass

RELEASED

None

