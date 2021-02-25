CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gabrielle Marie Shipley, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sophia Christen Warrick, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Allen Higgenbottom, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Steven Wayne Keller, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Luis J. Gonzalez, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jordan Matthew Dealex Green, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jacqueline Jones, 36, Milton, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Brennan A. Rogers, 23, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua M. McDaniel, 21, Charlestown, domestic battery (previous conviction), domestic battery

Timothy Marshall, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua T. Collins 38, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Robert E. Penrose, 38, Charlestown, sex crime, possession of child pornography (Level B)

Tina Marie Dolbeare, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Mary Elizabeth Gravley, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Dylan Fisher, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Malissa Broaddus, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Blaze Christian Goals, 21, Columbus, warrant (felony)

Angela Marie Huddleston, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Troy Edward Stumler, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Kayla Marie Leamons, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Clarence Edward Fuller, 51, Goshen, KY, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), hold for other agency (felony)

Curtis W. Johnson, 31, Bardstown, KY, murder

Logan A. Harding, 24, Clarksville, theft (motor vehicle)

James Garrett Sprayberry, 46, New Albany, burglary, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Taylor Collies, 59, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Stacy Marie Cox, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance

Darrell E. Robinson, 65, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Troy Eugene Cox, 49, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun, theft (pickpocketing)

William Scott Seger, 26, Jasper, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Allen Lee Love Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Pamela Kay Pitcock, 49, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, possession of stolen property

Julie Waynette Dowdle Cox, 50, New Albany, possession of marijuana

