CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gabrielle Marie Shipley, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sophia Christen Warrick, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Allen Higgenbottom, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Steven Wayne Keller, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Luis J. Gonzalez, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jordan Matthew Dealex Green, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jacqueline Jones, 36, Milton, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Brennan A. Rogers, 23, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua M. McDaniel, 21, Charlestown, domestic battery (previous conviction), domestic battery
Timothy Marshall, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua T. Collins 38, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Robert E. Penrose, 38, Charlestown, sex crime, possession of child pornography (Level B)
Tina Marie Dolbeare, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Mary Elizabeth Gravley, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Dylan Fisher, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Malissa Broaddus, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Blaze Christian Goals, 21, Columbus, warrant (felony)
Angela Marie Huddleston, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Troy Edward Stumler, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Kayla Marie Leamons, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Clarence Edward Fuller, 51, Goshen, KY, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), hold for other agency (felony)
Curtis W. Johnson, 31, Bardstown, KY, murder
Logan A. Harding, 24, Clarksville, theft (motor vehicle)
James Garrett Sprayberry, 46, New Albany, burglary, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Taylor Collies, 59, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Stacy Marie Cox, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance
Darrell E. Robinson, 65, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Troy Eugene Cox, 49, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun, theft (pickpocketing)
William Scott Seger, 26, Jasper, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Allen Lee Love Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Pamela Kay Pitcock, 49, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, possession of stolen property
Julie Waynette Dowdle Cox, 50, New Albany, possession of marijuana
