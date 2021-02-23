CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Antonio Devon Brandon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Zachary Rush Woolsey, 22, Columbus, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Dustin Dale Davidson, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Deborah J. Moomaw, 54, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Jassamyn R. Garcia, 20, Madison, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Melissa Kay Richie, 53, Sellersburg, warrant

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jonathan W. Tweedy, 40, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christina A. Commons, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dayla M. O'Neal, 21, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, obstruction of justice

Carl D. Spencer, 46, Louisville, criminal trespass

Latasha M. Brown, 37, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, theft, criminal trespass

Isaiah J. Pittman, 32, Louisville, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Mary D. Figueroa, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Terry L. Rawlings, 34, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana

Christopher W. Beeler, 22, Louisville, warrant, needs to sign waiver of extradition

Merry E. Duncan, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Donald S. Day, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you