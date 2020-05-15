CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael Travis Sadler, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Andre Westmoreland, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), domestic battery
Charles William Barker, 38, Jeffersonville, deal cocaine or narcotic
Kayla L. Ward, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, theft (shoplifting)
Richard S. Wheatley, 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Bradley A. Coleman, 43, Georgetown, warrant
Barbara A. Vinson, 72, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Keil W. Travilian, 33, Greenville, warrant (violation of parole)
Bridgette M. Parker, 26, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia
Beth A. Stumler, 39, Georgetown, needs to sign waiver
Donald W. Campbell, 23, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
