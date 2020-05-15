CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael Travis Sadler, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Andre Westmoreland, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), domestic battery

Charles William Barker, 38, Jeffersonville, deal cocaine or narcotic

Kayla L. Ward, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, theft (shoplifting)

Richard S. Wheatley, 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Bradley A. Coleman, 43, Georgetown, warrant

Barbara A. Vinson, 72, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Keil W. Travilian, 33, Greenville, warrant (violation of parole)

Bridgette M. Parker, 26, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia

Beth A. Stumler, 39, Georgetown, needs to sign waiver

Donald W. Campbell, 23, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

