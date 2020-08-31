CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brian O'Keefe Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ryan Nathaniel Sutherland, 21, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Marcelino Rodriguez, 44, Columbus, warrant (felony)
Evan Scott Ross, 36, Henryville, theft, possession of paraphernalia
Brian Richard Rivera, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
George Eric Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, battery
Joseph Woods, 27, Borden, domestic battery, intimidation with weapon, interference with reporting crime
Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 62, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), driving while suspended
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lisa Costello, 53, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Abigail Lee Frazier, 26, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, possession of controlled substance, (schedule I-IV), possession of syringe
Alex W. Busby, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), false reporting, synthetic ID deception
Nkurunziza Francois, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), driving while intoxicated
Nahthan Lee Katzman, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Dwayne Scott Price, 58, Clarksville, hold for Bullitt County, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Christopher Kern Evans, 51, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Darren Joseph Bolin, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jayme Ray Berry, 28, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Linda F. Needler, 44, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Ashley Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ronald P. Foster, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Nichole M. Tatum, 39, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Donnie R. Schildknecht, 34, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Donald R. Walker, 41, Muskegan, MI, domestic battery
Peter J. Teal, 23, New Albany, warrant
Laron D. Williams, 30, New Albany, carrying a handgun without license, possession of firearm by a violent felon
Matthew R. Presdort, 36, Georgetown, needs to sign waiver for Dayton, OH
Joshua L. Holloway, 30, Detroit, MI, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson Co., KY
Christopher F. Leonard, 21, Elizabeth, warrant, (failure to appear)
Jon S. Arbuckle, 49, Greenville, driving while intoxicated, theft
Adam L. White, 35, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy
Luke J. Shanahan, 42, New Albany, domestic battery, warrant (failure to appear)
Janise K. Cox, 31, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Rachel R. Harbeson, 32, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe
Jefferson W. Jones, 26, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Matthew C. Godin, 28, Georgetown, 28, Georgetown, public intoxication, theft
Scott J. Lindig, 44, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Mary Elizabeth N. Tucker, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
John A. Sutton, 50, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Gregory C. Haynes, 29, New Albany, public intoxication
