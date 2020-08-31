CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brian O'Keefe Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ryan Nathaniel Sutherland, 21, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Marcelino Rodriguez, 44, Columbus, warrant (felony)

Evan Scott Ross, 36, Henryville, theft, possession of paraphernalia

Brian Richard Rivera, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

George Eric Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, battery

Joseph Woods, 27, Borden, domestic battery, intimidation with weapon, interference with reporting crime

Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 62, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), driving while suspended

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lisa Costello, 53, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Abigail Lee Frazier, 26, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, possession of controlled substance, (schedule I-IV), possession of syringe

Alex W. Busby, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), false reporting, synthetic ID deception

Nkurunziza Francois, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), driving while intoxicated

Nahthan Lee Katzman, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Dwayne Scott Price, 58, Clarksville, hold for Bullitt County, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Christopher Kern Evans, 51, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Darren Joseph Bolin, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jayme Ray Berry, 28, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Linda F. Needler, 44, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Ashley Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ronald P. Foster, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Nichole M. Tatum, 39, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Donnie R. Schildknecht, 34, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Donald R. Walker, 41, Muskegan, MI, domestic battery

Peter J. Teal, 23, New Albany, warrant

Laron D. Williams, 30, New Albany, carrying a handgun without license, possession of firearm by a violent felon

Matthew R. Presdort, 36, Georgetown, needs to sign waiver for Dayton, OH

Joshua L. Holloway, 30, Detroit, MI, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson Co., KY

Christopher F. Leonard, 21, Elizabeth, warrant, (failure to appear)

Jon S. Arbuckle, 49, Greenville, driving while intoxicated, theft

Adam L. White, 35, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy

Luke J. Shanahan, 42, New Albany, domestic battery, warrant (failure to appear)

Janise K. Cox, 31, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Rachel R. Harbeson, 32, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe

Jefferson W. Jones, 26, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Matthew C. Godin, 28, Georgetown, 28, Georgetown, public intoxication, theft

Scott J. Lindig, 44, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Mary Elizabeth N. Tucker, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

John A. Sutton, 50, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Gregory C. Haynes, 29, New Albany, public intoxication

