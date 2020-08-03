CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Donna Lynn Pinuelas, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Louis Kelley, 40, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Cellerina Smith, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Alexander Gregory Vogt, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Peter A. Roberts Jr., 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Collies Taylor, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Casey A. Skeens, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Joshua A. Gonzales, 58, New Albany, intimidation to police officer, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal), criminal recklessness
George Eric Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Blaine Michael Gage Lewis, 19, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Edgar Ruiz Sebastain, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), operator never licensed
Yaimari Alavedra, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Tabbatha Lynn Jackson, 28, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Mark Wayne Caster, 56, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property), resisting law enforcement
John L. Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property) theft (shoplifting), theft of motor vehicle, intimidation, resisting law enforcement
Jordan M. Green, 36, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Dennis Wade Compton Jr., 28, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Tiffani A. Cox, 33, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Scott M. Watson, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Brian T. Garr, 54, Sellersburg, escape from detention, driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within seven years, violation of special driving privileges
Erich V. Winnecke, 42, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), driving while intoxicated
Zachary Scott Jackson, 20, Memphis, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation with a weapon
Luis Eduardo Duran-Jimenez, 30, Charlestown, domestic battery, criminal confinement (using a vehicle), strangulation
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joseph M. Roberts, 45, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)
Nathan R. Kauffman, 49, Corydon, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Harrisonburg, VA
Edward C. Wheeler, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher W. Knight, 34, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe
Russell L. Smith, 39, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (habitual traffic violator), carrying of handgun without a license
James F. Burdette, 26, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Deandre L. Brown, 28, New Albany, warrant, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine
Tiffani A. Cox, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
George A. Estill, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated with prior
Sara M. Ehringer, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Michael J. Thompson, 38, Georgetown, warrant
Antwon J. Dorsey, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Sean J. Shields, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
