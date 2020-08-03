CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Donna Lynn Pinuelas, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Louis Kelley, 40, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Cellerina Smith, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Alexander Gregory Vogt, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Peter A. Roberts Jr., 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Collies Taylor, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Casey A. Skeens, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Joshua A. Gonzales, 58, New Albany, intimidation to police officer, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal), criminal recklessness

George Eric Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Blaine Michael Gage Lewis, 19, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Edgar Ruiz Sebastain, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), operator never licensed

Yaimari Alavedra, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Tabbatha Lynn Jackson, 28, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Mark Wayne Caster, 56, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property), resisting law enforcement

John L. Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property) theft (shoplifting), theft of motor vehicle, intimidation, resisting law enforcement

Jordan M. Green, 36, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Dennis Wade Compton Jr., 28, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Tiffani A. Cox, 33, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Scott M. Watson, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Brian T. Garr, 54, Sellersburg, escape from detention, driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within seven years, violation of special driving privileges

Erich V. Winnecke, 42, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), driving while intoxicated

Zachary Scott Jackson, 20, Memphis, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation with a weapon

Luis Eduardo Duran-Jimenez, 30, Charlestown, domestic battery, criminal confinement (using a vehicle), strangulation

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joseph M. Roberts, 45, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)

Nathan R. Kauffman, 49, Corydon, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Harrisonburg, VA

Edward C. Wheeler, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher W. Knight, 34, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe

Russell L. Smith, 39, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (habitual traffic violator), carrying of handgun without a license

James F. Burdette, 26, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Deandre L. Brown, 28, New Albany, warrant, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine

Tiffani A. Cox, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

George A. Estill, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated with prior

Sara M. Ehringer, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Michael J. Thompson, 38, Georgetown, warrant

Antwon J. Dorsey, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Sean J. Shields, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

