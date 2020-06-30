CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael Jason Minton, 42, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle, possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, driving while suspended with prior conviction, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief
Christopher Jordan Bradford Ditcharo, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Kelsey J. McGaughey, 26, Shelbyville, KY, intimidation with a weapon, criminal confinement, interference with reporting a crime
Matthew Gaga Garvin, 26, New Albany, court order return
Jocelyn Olivia Louise Brown 23, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)
Brian Joseph Emerson, 43, Memphis, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, battery (no injury)
Steve Wayne Keller, 30, New Washington, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Frederick Allen Jr., 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Matthew A. Watson, 48, Corydon, warrant (felony), carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years
RELEASED
Donnie L. Smith Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Troy A. Redfoot, 45, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Tajuana M. Davary, 30, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Sarasota County, FL
Mark A. Carothers, 30, Sellersburg, warrant
RELEASED
None
