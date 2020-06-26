CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 62, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Duward Thomas Roby, 57, Jeffersonville, court order return
Roy L. Peden, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Antonio Trevon Newby, 23, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Dylan Ray Hiser, 22, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), parole violation
Aaliyah Cooper, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Rickey S. Robb, 54, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator
Richard K. Hamilton, 31, Milton, KY, invasion of privacy
Cody A. Hohenstreiter, 25, Seymour, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.