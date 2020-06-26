CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 62, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Duward Thomas Roby, 57, Jeffersonville, court order return

Roy L. Peden, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Antonio Trevon Newby, 23, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Dylan Ray Hiser, 22, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), parole violation

Aaliyah Cooper, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Rickey S. Robb, 54, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator

Richard K. Hamilton, 31, Milton, KY, invasion of privacy

Cody A. Hohenstreiter, 25, Seymour, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin

RELEASED

None

