BOOKED-IN
Skylar Francis Clubb, 18, Jeffersonville, OWI, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Pamela Sue Johnson, 43, Salem, habitual traffic violator, violation of specialized driving privileges
Steven Wayne Keller, 31, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Raymond J. Palazzo Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Christopher Scott Carter, 55, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Brittany Lynn Romero, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Andrew Scott Kemp, 27, Jeffersonville, OWI, prior conviction within seven years,
Luis David Nava, 28, Jeffersonville, OWI, prior conviction within seven years,
George Allen Horine, 35, Charlestown, OWI
Mackensey Darnell Curry, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (hold for other agency)
Jeffrey Todd Skaggs, 49, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Michael Lee Grote III, 29, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Richard Keith Warren, 34, Louisville, possession of syringe
Glenn Arthur Henderhan, 62, Sellersburg, four warrants (misdemeanor)
Angela Myers, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jami Wooten, 43, Evansville, warrant (hold for other agency)
Megan Lee Spear, 41, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia – prior conviction
Jeremy Ray Spear, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, synthetic ID deception
Anthony T. Arnold, 51, Covington, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), invasion of privacy, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)
BOOKED-IN
Mark A. Brown, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lisa Ann Smith, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony, failure to appear)
Jordan Taylor Ethridge, 24, Bardstown, Ky., warrant
Lonnie Lee Hawkins Jr., 33, Clarksville, operating without ever receiving license
Matthew Keith Burns, 38, city-at-large, public intoxication
Stephanie Ann Day, 46, Borden, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Janie Gayle Diaz, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony, violation of parole)
Roger Lee Futty, 58, Borden, theft, possession of paraphernalia
Shontae Bishop, 39, New Albany, public intoxication
Joseph Darren Sizemore, 54, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Elliott Logan Brooks, 37, city-at-large, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
John Dylan Crandall, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor, failure to appear)
Jack Edwin Gleason, 18, Sellersburg, OWI endangering a person, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor
Trevor Allen bennett, 19, New Albany, resisting law enforcement (vehicle), reckless driving (injury), OWI, OWI manner that endangers, illegal possession and consumption of alcohol, furnishing alcohol to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Laura Lynn Brown, 52, New Albany, operating while habitual traffic violator
Shanae Lynn Terry, 39, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Kaylyn Thompson Cashaw, 26, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband
Kevin Rowman Reed, 40, New Albany, OWI, OWI refusal
Jason Ionnotti, 39, city-at-large, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Tyler Jacob Dahoney, 33, Greenville, OWI
Jose David Garcia Lazaro, 32, New Albany, OWI, OWI manner that endangers, resisting law enforcement, operating without ever receiving license
Shawn Antonio Dedrick, 50, Clarksville, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license, warrant (misdemeanor)
Steven Anthony Cotton, 39, city-at-large, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
