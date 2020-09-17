CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Andrew Hurd, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Timothy K. Perry, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Matthew J. Lotze, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dwight Anthony Lewis, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Marissa Paige Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Cynthia Kay Miller, 51, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Daniel Lee Dennison, 50, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Todd Austin Masters, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Troy Daniel Huff, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Catherine Armstrong, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication by drugs, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol)

Jeffrey Wayne Goshen, 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

RELEASED

Brittany Rachelle Seleen, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kylie N. Williams, 22, Indianapolis, theft, public intoxication, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, battery, disorderly conduct

Eric W. Prior, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (visiting a common nuisance)

James D. Ross Jr., 41, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Charles E. Robinson, 36, Clarksville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe

Ronnie N. Gardner, 56, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Amber C. Schoenbachler, 38, Fredricksburg, warrant (visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe)

Amber M. Ashby, 30, Elizabeth, maintaining a common nuisance

Robert E. Williams, 26, New Albany, warrant

David W. Proctor, 57, Laconia, warrant (failure to appear)

Devin C. Rakes, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael O. Proctor, 43, New Albany resisting law enforcement

Michael W. Sturgill, 46, New Albany, warrant

Paul W. Humphrey, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Jerry T. Brunson, 44, New Albany, possession of syringe

RELEASED

Taylor G. Wray, 27, Pekin, warrant

Jennifer R. Smothers, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Recommended for you