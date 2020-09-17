CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andrew Hurd, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Timothy K. Perry, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Matthew J. Lotze, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dwight Anthony Lewis, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Marissa Paige Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Cynthia Kay Miller, 51, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Daniel Lee Dennison, 50, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Todd Austin Masters, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Troy Daniel Huff, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Catherine Armstrong, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication by drugs, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol)
Jeffrey Wayne Goshen, 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
RELEASED
Brittany Rachelle Seleen, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kylie N. Williams, 22, Indianapolis, theft, public intoxication, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, battery, disorderly conduct
Eric W. Prior, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (visiting a common nuisance)
James D. Ross Jr., 41, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Charles E. Robinson, 36, Clarksville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe
Ronnie N. Gardner, 56, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Amber C. Schoenbachler, 38, Fredricksburg, warrant (visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe)
Amber M. Ashby, 30, Elizabeth, maintaining a common nuisance
Robert E. Williams, 26, New Albany, warrant
David W. Proctor, 57, Laconia, warrant (failure to appear)
Devin C. Rakes, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael O. Proctor, 43, New Albany resisting law enforcement
Michael W. Sturgill, 46, New Albany, warrant
Paul W. Humphrey, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Jerry T. Brunson, 44, New Albany, possession of syringe
RELEASED
Taylor G. Wray, 27, Pekin, warrant
Jennifer R. Smothers, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
