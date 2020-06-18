CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Timothy Lewis Mullins, 47, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Angela Dawn Jackson, 45, Memphis, warrant (felony), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Nathan Tance Mansfield, 42, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Jason Patrick Walkins, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher L. Henderson, 40, no address listed, criminal trespass

Quinton E. Haines, 36, Louisville, domestic battery

James C. McGuire, 35, Lanesville, possession of heroin, driving without a license (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Jesse L. Garrett, 40, Clarksville, warrant

Shelby D. Griffin, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

Mark A. Carothers, 30, Sellersburg, warrant

RELEASED

Jesse V. Fawbush, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

