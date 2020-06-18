CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Timothy Lewis Mullins, 47, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Angela Dawn Jackson, 45, Memphis, warrant (felony), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Nathan Tance Mansfield, 42, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Jason Patrick Walkins, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher L. Henderson, 40, no address listed, criminal trespass
Quinton E. Haines, 36, Louisville, domestic battery
James C. McGuire, 35, Lanesville, possession of heroin, driving without a license (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
Jesse L. Garrett, 40, Clarksville, warrant
Shelby D. Griffin, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
Mark A. Carothers, 30, Sellersburg, warrant
RELEASED
Jesse V. Fawbush, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
