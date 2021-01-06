CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Bridgette N. Sims, 32, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
David Keith Belden, 28, Marysville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hashish oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol)
RELEASED
Kendrick Wayne MacCallum, 29, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle, operator never licensed
Calvin E. Hoke III, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Cameron Blye Jacon Flannery, 35, Ramsey, hold for other agency (felony)
Larry Jason Lomax, 42, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon L. Gee, 35, Lexington, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew K. Whiton, 39, Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe
Michael T. Thompson, 28, Georgetown, warrant
Michael P. Smith, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Aaron T. Weddle, 29, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric R. Riley, 44, Madison, warrant
Trevor A. Money, 31, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Ashley K. Kochert, 37, New Albany, possession of legend drug, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Ace L. Frank, 28, Chicago, IL, needs to sign a waiver of extradition of McHenry County, IL
Jonathan W. Wesley, 35, Memphis, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Pedro Martiatu Villaba, 55, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
RELEASED
Jonathan I. Hale, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Gilbert B. Valenzuela, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.