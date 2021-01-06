CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Bridgette N. Sims, 32, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

David Keith Belden, 28, Marysville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hashish oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol)

RELEASED

Kendrick Wayne MacCallum, 29, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle, operator never licensed

Calvin E. Hoke III, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Cameron Blye Jacon Flannery, 35, Ramsey, hold for other agency (felony)

Larry Jason Lomax, 42, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon L. Gee, 35, Lexington, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew K. Whiton, 39, Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe

Michael T. Thompson, 28, Georgetown, warrant

Michael P. Smith, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Aaron T. Weddle, 29, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric R. Riley, 44, Madison, warrant

Trevor A. Money, 31, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Ashley K. Kochert, 37, New Albany, possession of legend drug, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Ace L. Frank, 28, Chicago, IL, needs to sign a waiver of extradition of McHenry County, IL

Jonathan W. Wesley, 35, Memphis, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Pedro Martiatu Villaba, 55, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

RELEASED

Jonathan I. Hale, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Gilbert B. Valenzuela, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

