CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jesse Thomas Richardson, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Marissa Paige Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Shawn C. Gilbert, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (introduce into body)

Jonathan Hale, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Carter Stollings, 49, Austin, parole violation

James Garrett Sprayberry, 46, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Juwan D. Taylor, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Kiarra M. Vance, 31, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)

Donald Wallace Wilburn, 60, Underwood, invasion of privacy

Bryan A. Tatum, 31, Clarksville, theft by borrower, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

Stuart Austin Delewis, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), criminal recklessness, reckless driving (hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Whitney Hines, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Samantha Jo Fanning, 32 , Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Edward Nerio, 29, Brandon, FL, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob Daniel Allen, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Kylie Madison White, 22, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Stephen Earl McDaniel, 54, Jeffersonville, court order return

Jhaimeya Marie Hunt, 22, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, disorderly conduct

Devin Scott Herron, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Aliesky Marquez Pavon, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Audrey R. Hyatt, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Glass Nzabayantuma, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, theft of motor vehicle with prior

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Carly J. Smith, 36, New Albany, warrant

Sequowia A. Hammill, 29, Jeffersonville, burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass

Joshua L. Nash, 31, New Albany, burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cartaze J. Terry, 37, New Albany, domestic battery, disorderly conduct

Daniel R. Abner, 35, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

D'Marco J. Rea Patterson, 20, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer R. Vega, 38, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Samuel J. Stapp, 22, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Mark C. Henderson, 55, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Jacob E. Mauck, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Tony R. Barger, 31, Salem, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you