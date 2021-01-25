CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jesse Thomas Richardson, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Marissa Paige Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Shawn C. Gilbert, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (introduce into body)
Jonathan Hale, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Carter Stollings, 49, Austin, parole violation
James Garrett Sprayberry, 46, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Juwan D. Taylor, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Kiarra M. Vance, 31, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)
Donald Wallace Wilburn, 60, Underwood, invasion of privacy
Bryan A. Tatum, 31, Clarksville, theft by borrower, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license
Stuart Austin Delewis, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), criminal recklessness, reckless driving (hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Whitney Hines, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Samantha Jo Fanning, 32 , Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Edward Nerio, 29, Brandon, FL, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob Daniel Allen, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Kylie Madison White, 22, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Stephen Earl McDaniel, 54, Jeffersonville, court order return
Jhaimeya Marie Hunt, 22, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, disorderly conduct
Devin Scott Herron, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Aliesky Marquez Pavon, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Audrey R. Hyatt, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Glass Nzabayantuma, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Tiffany B. Campbell, 24, Henryville, theft of motor vehicle with prior
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Carly J. Smith, 36, New Albany, warrant
Sequowia A. Hammill, 29, Jeffersonville, burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass
Joshua L. Nash, 31, New Albany, burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cartaze J. Terry, 37, New Albany, domestic battery, disorderly conduct
Daniel R. Abner, 35, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
D'Marco J. Rea Patterson, 20, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer R. Vega, 38, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Samuel J. Stapp, 22, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Mark C. Henderson, 55, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Jacob E. Mauck, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Tony R. Barger, 31, Salem, driving while intoxicated
