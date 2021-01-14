CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shukri A. Sheikh-Hussein, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Paul Coleman Nash, 65, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Tracy L. Thornton, 70, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Paul H. Hurt, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 50, Bardstown, KY., warrant (felony)

Harrison Ted Fraley Jr., 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Elijah Dylan Hublar, 32, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Austin Taylor Hindman, 23, New Albany, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), invasion of privacy

Brendon Thomas Brewer, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Marquil L. Hastings, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph M. Brown, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tonya Meinz, 39, Madison, driving while suspended (prior conviction), false informing, synthetic ID deception

RELEASED

Sherry V. Vickery, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stephen M. Gum Jr., 33, New Albany, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement

Garel Blanchard, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shelley A. McBride, 44, no address listed, violation of parole

Ashley N. Dunn, 32, North Vernon, warrant (failure to appear)

Lawrence C. Joshua, 33, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Ashley S., Leezer, 24, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Ibrahima Sow, 31, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license

RELEASED

Michael Vigueria, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

