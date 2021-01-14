CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shukri A. Sheikh-Hussein, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Paul Coleman Nash, 65, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Tracy L. Thornton, 70, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Paul H. Hurt, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 50, Bardstown, KY., warrant (felony)
Harrison Ted Fraley Jr., 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Elijah Dylan Hublar, 32, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Austin Taylor Hindman, 23, New Albany, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), invasion of privacy
Brendon Thomas Brewer, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Marquil L. Hastings, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph M. Brown, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tonya Meinz, 39, Madison, driving while suspended (prior conviction), false informing, synthetic ID deception
RELEASED
Sherry V. Vickery, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stephen M. Gum Jr., 33, New Albany, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement
Garel Blanchard, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shelley A. McBride, 44, no address listed, violation of parole
Ashley N. Dunn, 32, North Vernon, warrant (failure to appear)
Lawrence C. Joshua, 33, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Ashley S., Leezer, 24, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Ibrahima Sow, 31, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license
RELEASED
Michael Vigueria, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
