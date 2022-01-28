CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shaun Tyrone Miles, 37, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Nontiz N. Mansfield Jr., 24, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident

Alexis Dion Wagner, 23, Louisville, public intoxication by drugs

Robert Daniel Bottoms, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jermiah Neal Darnell, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Bryan Scott Shewmaker, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Mary Elizabeth Simms, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), possession of syringe

Adam M. Kessinger, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Miguel Hernandez, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Jennifer Lynn Barcus, 32, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Joshua D. Adams, 30, Louisville, stalking, carrying handgun without a license

Alisha N. Powell, 34, Bardstown, KY, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

James George Lamon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dwayne Thomas Smith II, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor) released on his own recognizance

Shawn Phillip Williamson, 44, Clarksville, refusal to identify, false identity statement, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care)

Stuart Michael Loughrey, 42, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Glen T. Queen, 23, Louisville, theft

Tyler R. Combs, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Thomas M. Perrin, 34, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)

James A. Duncan, 43, no address listed, warrant

Lilly M. Howard, 18, New Salisbury, driving while suspended with prior, possession of controlled substance

Earl K. Boman, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Cameron B. Flanneh, 36, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of dependent

Jody E. Coomer, 55, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Toryon L. Maddox, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without permit

Brandon D. Taylor, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

June M. Evans, 42, New Albany, operating while suspended with prior

