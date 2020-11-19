BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Lori B. Ison, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tiffany Rose Herald, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brian Wayne Freeman, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Elena Autumn Powers, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Aaron Kelly Jones, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric Robert Krause, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Anthony Scott, 57, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan Christopher Drake, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian B. Shivers, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Logan Chase Roger, 23, Brownstown, warrant (felony)
Chad Everett Gore, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Justin Allen Freytag, 36, Charlestown, sex crime (possession of child pornography, child exploitation, produces/distribute/presents child porn)
Chance Montell Miles, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Larry Eugene Akers, 35, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Adam Wayne Sears, 32, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lizabeth Lynna Zachary, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Julian C. Britton-Gipson, 26, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting)
Christine Eileen Abbott, 49, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance (controlled substance/drug paraphernalia), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe
Alisa Rena Garcia, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, embezzlement, hold for other agency
Lisa Nicole Perry, 32, Elizabethtown KY, theft of motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe, embezzlement, false informing, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Edward Franklin Beckert Taylor, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Julie A. Lawson, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories)
Harvey Moore, 43, Charlestown, domestic battery
Donna Lynn Dematos, 53, Charlestown, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
RELEASED
Paul Martin, 24, Louisville, Legend Drug possession, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana hash oil, hashish or salvia
Gary Keith Donaldson, 48, Jeffersonville, theft, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hashish (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kelsey J. Brunofsky, 27, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)
Steven L. Hiser, 21, New Salisbury, possession of syringe
Danielle J. Grant, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior)
Catrell L. Mosby, 29, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Angela K. Caulk, 49, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Kori L. Sumner, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Shawn M. Kidwell, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering)
Megan D. Masters, 30, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in methamphetamine, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher R. Bailey, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant
James R. Jordan, 33, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
