BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Lori B. Ison, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tiffany Rose Herald, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brian Wayne Freeman, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Elena Autumn Powers, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Aaron Kelly Jones, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric Robert Krause, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Anthony Scott, 57, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan Christopher Drake, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian B. Shivers, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Logan Chase Roger, 23, Brownstown, warrant (felony)

Chad Everett Gore, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Justin Allen Freytag, 36, Charlestown, sex crime (possession of child pornography, child exploitation, produces/distribute/presents child porn)

Chance Montell Miles, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Larry Eugene Akers, 35, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Adam Wayne Sears, 32, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lizabeth Lynna Zachary, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Julian C. Britton-Gipson, 26, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting)

Christine Eileen Abbott, 49, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance (controlled substance/drug paraphernalia), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe

Alisa Rena Garcia, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, embezzlement, hold for other agency

Lisa Nicole Perry, 32, Elizabethtown KY, theft of motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe, embezzlement, false informing, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Edward Franklin Beckert Taylor, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Julie A. Lawson, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories)

Harvey Moore, 43, Charlestown, domestic battery

Donna Lynn Dematos, 53, Charlestown, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Paul Martin, 24, Louisville, Legend Drug possession, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana hash oil, hashish or salvia

Gary Keith Donaldson, 48, Jeffersonville, theft, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hashish (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kelsey J. Brunofsky, 27, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)

Steven L. Hiser, 21, New Salisbury, possession of syringe

Danielle J. Grant, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior)

Catrell L. Mosby, 29, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Angela K. Caulk, 49, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Kori L. Sumner, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Shawn M. Kidwell, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering)

Megan D. Masters, 30, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in methamphetamine, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher R. Bailey, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant

James R. Jordan, 33, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

