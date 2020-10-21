CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Eric Young, 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

George Alec Nunley, 52, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, reckless driving

Laquantae Benjamin Jenkins-Harris, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dylin Lee Taylor, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stacy Diane Edds, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Rocky Lee King, 37, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Rebecca Sue King Lynch, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction (refusal), leaving the scene of an accident

Robert Lee Casey, 40, Madison, possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle

Ryan Steven Pedro, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Christopher Lee Payne, 43, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shane G. Clark, 30, New Albany, warrant

Angela K. Caulk, 49, New Albany, warrant

John D. Roberts, 49, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine

Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant

William R. Parents, 52, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (narcotic)

Matthew J. Leoutsakos, 34, no address listed, theft with prior conviction, trespassing, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia

James S. Glass, 19, New Albany, public intoxication, illegal consumption of alcohol

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you