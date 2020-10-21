CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Eric Young, 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
George Alec Nunley, 52, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, reckless driving
Laquantae Benjamin Jenkins-Harris, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dylin Lee Taylor, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stacy Diane Edds, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Rocky Lee King, 37, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Rebecca Sue King Lynch, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction (refusal), leaving the scene of an accident
Robert Lee Casey, 40, Madison, possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle
Ryan Steven Pedro, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Christopher Lee Payne, 43, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shane G. Clark, 30, New Albany, warrant
Angela K. Caulk, 49, New Albany, warrant
John D. Roberts, 49, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine
Carl W. Anderson, 39, Sellersburg, warrant
William R. Parents, 52, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (narcotic)
Matthew J. Leoutsakos, 34, no address listed, theft with prior conviction, trespassing, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia
James S. Glass, 19, New Albany, public intoxication, illegal consumption of alcohol
RELEASED
None
