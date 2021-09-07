BOOKED-IN
Cassidy Lane Miler, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeffery Robert Harvey, 25, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Leonard Payne, 40, Brooklyn, NY, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Andrew T. Hurd, 29, New Albany, invasion of privacy, false informing, false identity statement
Aaron Clayton, 30, Huntington, WV, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jean Claude Francois Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery (serious permanent disfigurement), intimidation with a weapon
Casey June Frances Firkins, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dennis Keith Stoner Jr., 37, New Washington, invasion of privacy
Catrell Lorne Mosby Jr., 30, Clarksville, burglary
Tina Ann Edwards, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony), theft (motor vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, legend drug possession, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Trenton Jordan Baucom, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Damon Valentine Lanier, 50, Louisville, domestic battery (previous conviction), warrant (felony)
Kyle Goodman, 19, Sellersburg, illegal possession of alcohol, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
RELEASED
Alexis Morrison, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Ricky W. Borden, 44, no address listed, domestic battery, intimidation
Ronnie Lee Parker II, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Teresa Arms, 48, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Derrick Wayne Napier, 32, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, intimidation
Kurt Matthew Kennedy, 35, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Daniel Maurice Charles Kaufer, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Lynsey Dawn Thompson, 27, Sellersburg, battery
BOOKED-IN
Rickie L. Stovall, 28, New Albany, warrant
Javonte J. Chenault, 23, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief
Alexander M. Durbin, 23, no address listed, resisting law enforcement
Michael S. Haas, 37, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Derek L. Blanchard, 37, Floyds Knobs, strangulation, domestic battery
Zoe K. Clark, 24, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Mark E. Taylor, 41, New Albany, warrant
Pamela L. Lee, 39, New Albany, possession of syringe, hold for Clark County
Shenae L. Terry, 40, New Albany, warrant, criminal trespass
James L. Kidwell, 36, New Albany, invasion of privacy (prior conviction)
Kimberly M. Pool. 40, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Aaron L. Hayes, 37, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated
Tamara D. Stiggers, 50, Corydon, driving while intoxicated
Stephone L. Duncan, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Andre D. Hayden, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Lamar Price, 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, driving without ever receiving a license
Catherine S. Bendel, 59, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Taylor A. David, 31, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard M. Elder, 50, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Dustin A.. Neil, 24, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated
