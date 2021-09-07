BOOKED-IN

Cassidy Lane Miler, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeffery Robert Harvey, 25, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Leonard Payne, 40, Brooklyn, NY, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Andrew T. Hurd, 29, New Albany, invasion of privacy, false informing, false identity statement

Aaron Clayton, 30, Huntington, WV, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jean Claude Francois Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery (serious permanent disfigurement), intimidation with a weapon

Casey June Frances Firkins, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dennis Keith Stoner Jr., 37, New Washington, invasion of privacy

Catrell Lorne Mosby Jr., 30, Clarksville, burglary

Tina Ann Edwards, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony), theft (motor vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, legend drug possession, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Trenton Jordan Baucom, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Damon Valentine Lanier, 50, Louisville, domestic battery (previous conviction), warrant (felony)

Kyle Goodman, 19, Sellersburg, illegal possession of alcohol, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

RELEASED

Alexis Morrison, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Ricky W. Borden, 44, no address listed, domestic battery, intimidation

Ronnie Lee Parker II, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Teresa Arms, 48, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Derrick Wayne Napier, 32, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, intimidation

Kurt Matthew Kennedy, 35, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Daniel Maurice Charles Kaufer, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Lynsey Dawn Thompson, 27, Sellersburg, battery

BOOKED-IN

Rickie L. Stovall, 28, New Albany, warrant

Javonte J. Chenault, 23, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief

Alexander M. Durbin, 23, no address listed, resisting law enforcement

Michael S. Haas, 37, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Derek L. Blanchard, 37, Floyds Knobs, strangulation, domestic battery

Zoe K. Clark, 24, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Mark E. Taylor, 41, New Albany, warrant

Pamela L. Lee, 39, New Albany, possession of syringe, hold for Clark County

Shenae L. Terry, 40, New Albany, warrant, criminal trespass

James L. Kidwell, 36, New Albany, invasion of privacy (prior conviction)

Kimberly M. Pool. 40, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Aaron L. Hayes, 37, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated

Tamara D. Stiggers, 50, Corydon, driving while intoxicated

Stephone L. Duncan, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Andre D. Hayden, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Lamar Price, 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, driving without ever receiving a license

Catherine S. Bendel, 59, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Taylor A. David, 31, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard M. Elder, 50, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Dustin A.. Neil, 24, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated

