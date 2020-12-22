CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Scotty O. Ford, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

James W. Taylor, 79, Charlestown, burglary

Joseph Devon Johnson, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, trafficking with an inmate, false reporting, resisting law enforcement

Efrain Roldan II, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Gary Lee Cain, 41, Clarksville, domestic battery

Daniel D. Sabral, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Juan Calistro Cisneros, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Abran Rafael Valencia, 20, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy

Mary Louise Cunningham, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, battery, driving while intoxicated (alcohol), disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs

Jay L. Jackson, 61, Pekin, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash or salvia (possession only)

Michael Allen Wallace, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin C. Stevens, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael A. Wallace, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Wani K. Tambo, 40, Louisville, criminal trespass

Dawn L. Cotter, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brad A. Shultz, 44, Greenville, invasion of privacy

Scott M. Cox, 44, Sellersburg, warrant

Kelly M. Hibbs, 38, no address listed, criminal trespass, auto theft, trespass entry of motor vehicle

Francis M. Swinyer, 64, no address listed, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Samuel M. Clay, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant

Chance L. Money, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Emily E. Yates, 30, Clarksville, warrant

