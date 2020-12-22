CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Scotty O. Ford, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James W. Taylor, 79, Charlestown, burglary
Joseph Devon Johnson, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, trafficking with an inmate, false reporting, resisting law enforcement
Efrain Roldan II, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Gary Lee Cain, 41, Clarksville, domestic battery
Daniel D. Sabral, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Juan Calistro Cisneros, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Abran Rafael Valencia, 20, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy
Mary Louise Cunningham, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, battery, driving while intoxicated (alcohol), disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs
Jay L. Jackson, 61, Pekin, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash or salvia (possession only)
Michael Allen Wallace, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin C. Stevens, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael A. Wallace, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Wani K. Tambo, 40, Louisville, criminal trespass
Dawn L. Cotter, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brad A. Shultz, 44, Greenville, invasion of privacy
Scott M. Cox, 44, Sellersburg, warrant
Kelly M. Hibbs, 38, no address listed, criminal trespass, auto theft, trespass entry of motor vehicle
Francis M. Swinyer, 64, no address listed, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Samuel M. Clay, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant
Chance L. Money, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Emily E. Yates, 30, Clarksville, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.