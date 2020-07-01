BOOKED-IN

Mark Leslie Hedgespeth, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Steven Bradley Anderson Jr., 46, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Perry Carol Brianna, 22, Brandenburg, KY,, hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Thomas Unger, 36, Weatport, hold for US. Marshall

Jerome L. Warren, 37, Indianapolis, hold for US. Marshall

Lamont R. Vales, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeremy Dale Osmon, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Derrick Sayles, 45, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kathy Jo Moreillon, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Osmon Dale Jeremy, 40, Indianapolis,

RELEASED

Samantha A. Cornett, 24, Jeffersonville, court order return

BOOKED-IN

George T. Zearing, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jonathan D. Niestockel, 43, Georgetown, public intoxication

Christopher L. Henderson, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass

William P. Blancato III, 26, New Albany, operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement, dealing methamphetamine, dealing heroin

Jason M. Cornett, 33, Pekin, warrant, (body attachment)

Jeffrey A. Devore, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Ronald W. Shewmaker, 51, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, court order transport for Wabash Valley Correctional Facility

Dylan R. Hiser, 22, New Albany, warrant

Carl W. Allen, 49, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brian O. Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Daniel R. Griffin, 53, New Albany, criminal trespass

Christopher A. Price, 41, Sellersburg, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license

Travis K. King, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of syringe

RELEASED

Derek J. Bowers, 32, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Recommended for you