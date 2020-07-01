BOOKED-IN
Mark Leslie Hedgespeth, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Steven Bradley Anderson Jr., 46, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Perry Carol Brianna, 22, Brandenburg, KY,, hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Thomas Unger, 36, Weatport, hold for US. Marshall
Jerome L. Warren, 37, Indianapolis, hold for US. Marshall
Lamont R. Vales, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeremy Dale Osmon, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Derrick Sayles, 45, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kathy Jo Moreillon, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Samantha A. Cornett, 24, Jeffersonville, court order return
BOOKED-IN
George T. Zearing, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jonathan D. Niestockel, 43, Georgetown, public intoxication
Christopher L. Henderson, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass
William P. Blancato III, 26, New Albany, operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement, dealing methamphetamine, dealing heroin
Jason M. Cornett, 33, Pekin, warrant, (body attachment)
Jeffrey A. Devore, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Ronald W. Shewmaker, 51, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, court order transport for Wabash Valley Correctional Facility
Dylan R. Hiser, 22, New Albany, warrant
Carl W. Allen, 49, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brian O. Byrd, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Daniel R. Griffin, 53, New Albany, criminal trespass
Christopher A. Price, 41, Sellersburg, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license
Travis K. King, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of syringe
RELEASED
Derek J. Bowers, 32, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)
