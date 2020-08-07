CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Daniel Wayne Holmes, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Balbina Lynn Hernandez, 44, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Brian Phillip Boyd, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sarah Alexandra VanWinkle, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Larry B. Salkeld Jr., 41, Charlestown, domestic battery
Paticia Hudlin, 45, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Karen Lynn Schimschock, 53, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Skyler Francis Clubb, 18, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed
Pamela Sue Johnson, 43, Salem, habitual traffic violator, violation of specialized driving privileges
Steven Wayne Keller, 40, Memphis, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andron L. Reyes, 31, no address listed, criminal mischief
Carlos D. Walker, 49, Louisville, court order appearance
Marissa P. Belviy, 23, New Albany, false informing, resisting law enforcement
David E. Barton, 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Jessica L. Call, 39, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Nora L. Cordova, 62, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephanie G. Stacy, 41, Austin possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.