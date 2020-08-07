CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Daniel Wayne Holmes, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Balbina Lynn Hernandez, 44, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Brian Phillip Boyd, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Sarah Alexandra VanWinkle, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Larry B. Salkeld Jr., 41, Charlestown, domestic battery

Paticia Hudlin, 45, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Karen Lynn Schimschock, 53, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Skyler Francis Clubb, 18, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed

Pamela Sue Johnson, 43, Salem, habitual traffic violator, violation of specialized driving privileges

Steven Wayne Keller, 40, Memphis, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Andron L. Reyes, 31, no address listed, criminal mischief

Carlos D. Walker, 49, Louisville, court order appearance

Marissa P. Belviy, 23, New Albany, false informing, resisting law enforcement

David E. Barton, 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Jessica L. Call, 39, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Nora L. Cordova, 62, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephanie G. Stacy, 41, Austin possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine

RELEASED

None

