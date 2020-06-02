CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Roy Lee Bowman Jr., 56, no address listed, criminal trespass

Terry Lee Sheets, 26, Greenville, court order return

Claude Mitchell Bell, 47, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Yupeng Llu, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerry Wagers, 40, Clarksville, intimidation, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Christopher Wayne Yarnell, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Steven W. McDaniel, 52, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Trinity Alani Green, 18, Sellersburg, operate/permit, operate vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Tracey A. Johnson, 53, Clarksville, strangulation, domestic battery

FLOYD COUNTY

No Floyd County booking information was released Tuesday because city offices were closed.

