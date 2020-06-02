CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Roy Lee Bowman Jr., 56, no address listed, criminal trespass
Terry Lee Sheets, 26, Greenville, court order return
Claude Mitchell Bell, 47, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Yupeng Llu, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerry Wagers, 40, Clarksville, intimidation, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Christopher Wayne Yarnell, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Steven W. McDaniel, 52, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Trinity Alani Green, 18, Sellersburg, operate/permit, operate vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Tracey A. Johnson, 53, Clarksville, strangulation, domestic battery
FLOYD COUNTY
No Floyd County booking information was released Tuesday because city offices were closed.
