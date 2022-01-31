BOOKED-IN

Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shaun Tyrone Miles, 37, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Nontiz N. Mansfield Jr., 24, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident

Alexis Dion Wagner, 23, Louisville, public intoxication by drugs

Robert Daniel Bottoms, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jermiah Neal Darnell, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Bryan Scott Shewmaker, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Mary Elizabeth Simms, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), possession of syringe

Adam M. Kessinger, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Miguel Hernandez, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Jennifer Lynn Barcus, 32, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Joshua D. Adams, 30, Louisville, stalking, carrying handgun without a license

Alisha N. Powell, 34, Bardstown, KY, warrant (felony)

Lisa Nicole Warren, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Zachery Trent Allen Fletcher, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Toby Gene Hogan, 44, Peru, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Rocky Lee King, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Charles Papia, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Mary A. Wilson, 52, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kara E. Bailey, 30, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Damien R. Conn, 35, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, domestic battery (bodily waste), criminal confinement, interference with reporting of crime

Saad Jamal Dayib, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dustin Lee Peck, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Rina L. Mayfield, 46, Marysville, warrant (felony)

Terry James Lawhorn, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gregory L. Sanders, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Duane Keith Harrington, 58, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Clayton Travis Chitwood, 31, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor), intimidation, battery (no injury)

Tiffany A. Maddox, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Thomas C. Hawson, 39, Henryville, battery, interference with reporting of crime, possession of paraphernalia

John Martin Barrientes, 57, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Dana Gibson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Charles L. Mattingly, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kelley Jean Bowles, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Catherine Dawson, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Anson F. Barthold, 34, Underwood warrant (felony)

RELEASED

James George Lamon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dwayne Thomas Smith II, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor) released on his own recognizance

Shawn Phillip Williamson, 44, Clarksville, refusal to identify, false identity statement, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)

Stuart Michael Loughrey, 42, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)

Luvania Jackson, 61, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Tina Gail Canter, 60, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Robert M. Thomasson, 40, Utica, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Glen T. Queen, 23, Louisville, theft

Tyler R. Combs, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Thomas M. Perrin, 34, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)

James A. Duncan, 43, no address listed, warrant

Lilly M. Howard, 18, New Salisbury, driving while suspended with prior, possession of controlled substance

Earl K. Boman, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Cameron B. Flanneh, 36, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of dependent

Jody E. Coomer, 55, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

Justo Garcia Jr, 61, Bronz, NY, fraud

William R. Ban, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michelle R. Cox, 46, New Albany, warrant

Paul W. Lovelace, 50, Louisville, warrant

Martin Santiago, 28, Lexington, KY, possession of narcotic drug

Barry H. Spriggs, 30, Marengo, possession of hypodermic syringe, warrant (violation of parole)

Tracy L. Fentress, 41, Milltown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Curtis V. Williams, 35, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Toryon L. Maddox, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without permit

Brandon D. Taylor, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

June M. Evans, 42, New Albany, operating while suspended with prior

Heather J. Mayfield, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lucas A. King, 22, Georgetown, theft

