BOOKED-IN
Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shaun Tyrone Miles, 37, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Nontiz N. Mansfield Jr., 24, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident
Alexis Dion Wagner, 23, Louisville, public intoxication by drugs
Robert Daniel Bottoms, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jermiah Neal Darnell, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Bryan Scott Shewmaker, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Mary Elizabeth Simms, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), possession of syringe
Adam M. Kessinger, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Miguel Hernandez, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Jennifer Lynn Barcus, 32, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Joshua D. Adams, 30, Louisville, stalking, carrying handgun without a license
Alisha N. Powell, 34, Bardstown, KY, warrant (felony)
Lisa Nicole Warren, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Zachery Trent Allen Fletcher, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Toby Gene Hogan, 44, Peru, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Rocky Lee King, 39, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Charles Papia, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Mary A. Wilson, 52, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kara E. Bailey, 30, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Damien R. Conn, 35, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, domestic battery (bodily waste), criminal confinement, interference with reporting of crime
Saad Jamal Dayib, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dustin Lee Peck, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Rina L. Mayfield, 46, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Terry James Lawhorn, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gregory L. Sanders, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Duane Keith Harrington, 58, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Clayton Travis Chitwood, 31, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor), intimidation, battery (no injury)
Tiffany A. Maddox, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Thomas C. Hawson, 39, Henryville, battery, interference with reporting of crime, possession of paraphernalia
John Martin Barrientes, 57, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Dana Gibson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles L. Mattingly, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kelley Jean Bowles, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Catherine Dawson, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Anson F. Barthold, 34, Underwood warrant (felony)
RELEASED
James George Lamon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dwayne Thomas Smith II, 33, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor) released on his own recognizance
Shawn Phillip Williamson, 44, Clarksville, refusal to identify, false identity statement, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)
Stuart Michael Loughrey, 42, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)
Luvania Jackson, 61, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Tina Gail Canter, 60, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Robert M. Thomasson, 40, Utica, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Glen T. Queen, 23, Louisville, theft
Tyler R. Combs, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Thomas M. Perrin, 34, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)
James A. Duncan, 43, no address listed, warrant
Lilly M. Howard, 18, New Salisbury, driving while suspended with prior, possession of controlled substance
Earl K. Boman, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Cameron B. Flanneh, 36, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of dependent
Jody E. Coomer, 55, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)
Justo Garcia Jr, 61, Bronz, NY, fraud
William R. Ban, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michelle R. Cox, 46, New Albany, warrant
Paul W. Lovelace, 50, Louisville, warrant
Martin Santiago, 28, Lexington, KY, possession of narcotic drug
Barry H. Spriggs, 30, Marengo, possession of hypodermic syringe, warrant (violation of parole)
Tracy L. Fentress, 41, Milltown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Curtis V. Williams, 35, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Toryon L. Maddox, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without permit
Brandon D. Taylor, 46, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
June M. Evans, 42, New Albany, operating while suspended with prior
Heather J. Mayfield, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lucas A. King, 22, Georgetown, theft
