BOOKED-IN
David Alexander Burton, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (with prior conviction within seven years)
Joey West, 39, Newport, KY, warrant (felony)
Andrew L. Wilfong, 57, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Edna Jane Miller, 57, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Rickey S. Robb, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)
David Philmore Bowman, 37, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Jason Michael Crone, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
NONE
BOOKED-IN
James R. Brady, 29, Hodgenville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Shannon R. Timmerman, 38, New Albany, possession of syringe
Paul T. Olsen, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin R. Roundenbush, 35, New Albany, warrant
Steven D. Cochran, 43, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Joshua A. Thomas, 26, Louisville, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, theft (possession of stolen property)
RELEASED
Christopher A. Mudd, 28, Louisville, warrant
Christopher M. Brockman, 30, Louisville, warrant
