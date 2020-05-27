BOOKED-IN

David Alexander Burton, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (with prior conviction within seven years)

Joey West, 39, Newport, KY, warrant (felony)

Andrew L. Wilfong, 57, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Edna Jane Miller, 57, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Rickey S. Robb, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)

David Philmore Bowman, 37, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Jason Michael Crone, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

NONE

BOOKED-IN

James R. Brady, 29, Hodgenville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Shannon R. Timmerman, 38, New Albany, possession of syringe

Paul T. Olsen, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin R. Roundenbush, 35, New Albany, warrant

Steven D. Cochran, 43, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Joshua A. Thomas, 26, Louisville, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, theft (possession of stolen property)

RELEASED

Christopher A. Mudd, 28, Louisville, warrant

Christopher M. Brockman, 30, Louisville, warrant

Tags

Recommended for you