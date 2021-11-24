BOOKED-IN

Elizabeth Davis, 47, Charlestown, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Carl Wayne Allen, 50, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Martinez S. Fustino, 18, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

David A. Sellmer, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Charles Hodge, 39, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Kristie Nichole Gee, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

John Scott Shepherd, 57, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Nathaniel Lake Chaney Brown, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Anthony Powell, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Maurice Ramone Whitten, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Luis J. Gonzales, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kaycee Christina Wilson, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicole Lynn McCoy, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jeremiah James Glover, 18, Louisville, carry handgun without license

RELEASED

Bailey D. Blanton, 21, Charlestown, court order return

BOOKED-IN

Nathaniel B. Roby, 45, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Kody A. Warf, 25, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Michael L. Mann, 43, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Santana M. Whitman, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Herbert L. Clifford, 53, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)

Gerald W. Rowley, 42, New Salisbury, warrant

Melissa D. Karsner, 41, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Zackie A. White, 36, Scottsburg, warrant

Landon T. Caswell, 18, New Albany, warrant

