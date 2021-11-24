BOOKED-IN
Elizabeth Davis, 47, Charlestown, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Carl Wayne Allen, 50, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Martinez S. Fustino, 18, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
David A. Sellmer, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Charles Hodge, 39, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Kristie Nichole Gee, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
John Scott Shepherd, 57, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Nathaniel Lake Chaney Brown, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Anthony Powell, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Maurice Ramone Whitten, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Luis J. Gonzales, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kaycee Christina Wilson, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicole Lynn McCoy, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jeremiah James Glover, 18, Louisville, carry handgun without license
RELEASED
Bailey D. Blanton, 21, Charlestown, court order return
BOOKED-IN
Nathaniel B. Roby, 45, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Kody A. Warf, 25, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Michael L. Mann, 43, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Santana M. Whitman, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Herbert L. Clifford, 53, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)
Gerald W. Rowley, 42, New Salisbury, warrant
Melissa D. Karsner, 41, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Zackie A. White, 36, Scottsburg, warrant
Landon T. Caswell, 18, New Albany, warrant
