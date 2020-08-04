CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jesse T. Sexton, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Domonique Jaquaha Morgan, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian Patrick Sweeney, 38, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Zachary Ryan Sturgeon, 29, Milltown, warrant (felony)
Ethan Wayne Johnson, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin Jackson, 22, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Hayes, 21, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Brandon M. Larson, 36, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe
Kimberly Sue Gigliotti, 42, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tommie J. Thompson, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cedric L. Ward, 58, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)
Paul G. Eurton, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Alexis L. Williams, 25, Louisville, criminal trespass
Hubbard I. Walker, 35, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication (controlled substance)
James A. Young, 21, Louisville, warrant (new)
RELEASED
Christopher R. Clark, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
