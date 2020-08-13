BOOKED IN

Strong, John Timothy, 53, Sellersburg, intimidation with a weapon

RELEASED

Jarnagan, Jerod Scott, 24, Clarksville, felony warrant

Peterson, Mary Margaret, 54, Sellersburg, maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substance/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Peterson, Michael Owen, 20, Sellersburg, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substance/drug paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia-prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Massey-Masterson, Dezmond S., 28, Clarksville, criminal misdemeanor warrant

Wilson, Trent A., 29, New Albany, OWI prior, OWI impairment

Townsend, Alexis K., 24, New Albany, felony warrant

Vaughn, Justin D., 41, New Albany, felony warrant

Logsdon, Eric L., 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Traughber, Nicolas R., 40, city at large, felony warrant

Rakes, Devin C., 21, New Albany, criminal misdemeanor warrant

Williams, Andrew S., 32, city at large, theft with prior, unauthorized entry to vehicle

Walters, Troy N., 31, Georgetown, OWI, OWI manner that endangers

Baker, Ronald G., 48, New Albany, aggravated battery

RELEASED

Titus, Dean L., 63, Louisville, OWI

