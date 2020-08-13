BOOKED IN
Strong, John Timothy, 53, Sellersburg, intimidation with a weapon
RELEASED
Jarnagan, Jerod Scott, 24, Clarksville, felony warrant
Peterson, Mary Margaret, 54, Sellersburg, maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substance/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Peterson, Michael Owen, 20, Sellersburg, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substance/drug paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia-prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Massey-Masterson, Dezmond S., 28, Clarksville, criminal misdemeanor warrant
Wilson, Trent A., 29, New Albany, OWI prior, OWI impairment
Townsend, Alexis K., 24, New Albany, felony warrant
Vaughn, Justin D., 41, New Albany, felony warrant
Logsdon, Eric L., 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Traughber, Nicolas R., 40, city at large, felony warrant
Rakes, Devin C., 21, New Albany, criminal misdemeanor warrant
Williams, Andrew S., 32, city at large, theft with prior, unauthorized entry to vehicle
Walters, Troy N., 31, Georgetown, OWI, OWI manner that endangers
Baker, Ronald G., 48, New Albany, aggravated battery
Titus, Dean L., 63, Louisville, OWI
